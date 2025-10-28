Chhath Puja Festivities Conclude In Delhi; CM Rekha Gupta Joins Celebrations At Yamuna Ghat
Published : October 28, 2025 at 9:07 AM IST
New Delhi: The four-day-long Chhath festival concluded in the national capital on Tuesday with the offering of prayers to the rising Sun God.
A huge crowd of fasting women and devotees gathered at various ghats across Delhi, creating a remarkable atmosphere of devotion and faith. Lakhs of devotees arrived before sunrise at the ghats, artificial ponds, and other designated locations along the Yamuna River and stood in the water to worship the Sun God.
As the first rays of the Sun appeared at around 6:30 am on Tuesday, devotees, holding pots and bowls, offered "Usha Arghya" (arghya) consisting of milk and water. After offering the arghya, women broke their 36-hour fast and had the prasad, a ritual known as "paran."
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined scores of devotees in offering ‘Arghya’ to the rising Sun along the banks of the Yamuna River on the concluding day. Invoking the blessings of ‘Chhathi Maiya’ for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Viksit Delhi’, Gupta said she was delighted to witness the enthusiasm of people and claimed that the arrangements made by her government were being appreciated across the country.
Gupta was accompanied by Culture Minister Kapil Mishra, Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj, and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa at the ITO ghat. “It is satisfying to see Chhath being celebrated with such grandeur. My Purvanchali brothers and sisters, who were earlier forced to celebrate the festival at artificial ponds, are now able to offer Arghya to the Sun God standing in the Yamuna waters,” Gupta said.
The Chief Minister also participated in the Chhath festival, held from Pushta to the Sports Complex, Ram Ghat, and Shyam Ghat, aboard a boat on Monday morning. On the occasion of Sandhya Arghya, she offered prayers to the Sun God at the Sonia Vihar ghat amidst the light of lamps and devotional songs, joining the Chhath devotees.
The BJP government in Delhi made extensive preparations for the Purvanchali community’s major festival, developing ghats at 17 locations along the Yamuna and 1,300 others across the city. Chhath Puja, a three-day festival dedicated to the Sun God and observed with great devotion by the Purvanchali community, draws large participation from residents who form one of the biggest population groups in Delhi.
