ETV Bharat / state

Chhath Puja Festivities Conclude In Delhi; CM Rekha Gupta Joins Celebrations At Yamuna Ghat

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta takes part in the arghya ritual during the 'Chhath Puja' festival celebrations on the banks of the Yamuna in Sonia Vihar, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The four-day-long Chhath festival concluded in the national capital on Tuesday with the offering of prayers to the rising Sun God.

A huge crowd of fasting women and devotees gathered at various ghats across Delhi, creating a remarkable atmosphere of devotion and faith. Lakhs of devotees arrived before sunrise at the ghats, artificial ponds, and other designated locations along the Yamuna River and stood in the water to worship the Sun God.

As the first rays of the Sun appeared at around 6:30 am on Tuesday, devotees, holding pots and bowls, offered "Usha Arghya" (arghya) consisting of milk and water. After offering the arghya, women broke their 36-hour fast and had the prasad, a ritual known as "paran."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined scores of devotees in offering ‘Arghya’ to the rising Sun along the banks of the Yamuna River on the concluding day. Invoking the blessings of ‘Chhathi Maiya’ for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Viksit Delhi’, Gupta said she was delighted to witness the enthusiasm of people and claimed that the arrangements made by her government were being appreciated across the country.