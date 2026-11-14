Chhath Puja: Bihar Migrants Miss Home, Family Traditions As Many Fail To Return For Festival
While some manage to make the journey home, others are forced to celebrate away from their families due to work commitments
Published : November 14, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
Nalanda: For many people from Bihar living outside the state or abroad, Chhath Puja is more than a religious festival. It is a time to return to their roots, reunite with family and participate in traditions that have been followed for generations. However, while some manage to make the journey home, others are forced to celebrate away from their families due to work commitments, financial constraints and unconfirmed train tickets.
"We try to come home every year for Chhath. But there was one year when, despite all our efforts, we could not make it. We were deeply upset, and tears came to our eyes," said Anupam Kumari, who lives in Melbourne, Australia.
This year, Anupam managed to reach her hometown in Nalanda with her family.
However, many could not manage.
Chhath is one of Bihar's most important festivals and is associated not only with religious faith but also with family bonds and cultural traditions. People living in different parts of the country eagerly wait for the occasion to reunite with their families and participate in the worship of Chhathi Maiya.
Chhath celebrations involve much more than the actual prayers. Every family member has a responsibility during the preparations. Those returning home from different cities traditionally help with arrangements. Some are responsible for bringing milk, while others arrange mango wood and prepare the traditional earthen stove.
Family members also purchase fruits, flowers and other puja materials. Bringing bamboo baskets, soop and other essential items is another important part of the preparations.
Manoj, who lives in Delhi but originally belongs to Patna, had hoped to return home for Chhath this year. He had booked a train ticket to Patna, but it could not be confirmed. Due to the heavy rush of passengers on trains, his plans to celebrate the festival with his family were disrupted.
Manoj said Chhath provides an opportunity to meet family members after an entire year and spend time together while helping with the preparations.
This year, he will particularly miss eating Kharna kheer with his family. He will also miss listening to the Chhath songs of Padma Vibhushan awardee late Sharda Sinha, which resonate across homes and riverbanks during the festival.
Kamta Prasad, who works at a company in Pune, will also be unable to return home this year.
For him, travelling home during Chhath is not just about celebrating a festival but also about fulfilling family responsibilities. He is the only guardian in his family.
Ayush Kumar, who lives in Kota for his studies, also wanted to return home and celebrate Chhath with his family. He tried to book a train ticket but could not secure one due to the heavy passenger rush and lack of availability.
Harsh, who lives in Bengaluru and originally belongs to Jehanabad district in Bihar, is facing a similar situation. His mother is observing Chhath this year, but he will not be able to join her.
For migrants unable to return home during Chhath, technology has become a way to stay connected with their families. Those who haven’t been able to go to their home have been video calling their families.
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