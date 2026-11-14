ETV Bharat / state

Chhath Puja: Bihar Migrants Miss Home, Family Traditions As Many Fail To Return For Festival

Nalanda: For many people from Bihar living outside the state or abroad, Chhath Puja is more than a religious festival. It is a time to return to their roots, reunite with family and participate in traditions that have been followed for generations. However, while some manage to make the journey home, others are forced to celebrate away from their families due to work commitments, financial constraints and unconfirmed train tickets.

"We try to come home every year for Chhath. But there was one year when, despite all our efforts, we could not make it. We were deeply upset, and tears came to our eyes," said Anupam Kumari, who lives in Melbourne, Australia.

This year, Anupam managed to reach her hometown in Nalanda with her family.

However, many could not manage.

Chhath is one of Bihar's most important festivals and is associated not only with religious faith but also with family bonds and cultural traditions. People living in different parts of the country eagerly wait for the occasion to reunite with their families and participate in the worship of Chhathi Maiya.

Chhath celebrations involve much more than the actual prayers. Every family member has a responsibility during the preparations. Those returning home from different cities traditionally help with arrangements. Some are responsible for bringing milk, while others arrange mango wood and prepare the traditional earthen stove.

Family members also purchase fruits, flowers and other puja materials. Bringing bamboo baskets, soop and other essential items is another important part of the preparations.

Manoj, who lives in Delhi but originally belongs to Patna, had hoped to return home for Chhath this year. He had booked a train ticket to Patna, but it could not be confirmed. Due to the heavy rush of passengers on trains, his plans to celebrate the festival with his family were disrupted.