Chhath Puja At Naraina Park: Delhi High Court Rejects Plea, Says Green Space Must Be Preserved
The dispute arose after a petitioner sought permission to continue a religious observance reportedly held at the location for 23 years.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has refused permission for devotees to perform Chhath Puja at Chintoo Park in Naraina village, citing the need to protect the public green area.
The court observed that the fact that a religious event had been held at the location for several years could not, by itself, justify using a public park for such activities.
A bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh dismissed a plea seeking permission to use around 1,000 sq m of the park for performing Sandhya Arghya on November 15 and Usha Arghya on November 16.
During the hearing, petitioner Lalit Anand told the court that Chhath Puja had been organised at the site for the past 23 years. He also assured the court that the park would be restored to its original condition after the celebrations.
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), however, opposed the plea, stating that the park had been developed and maintained as a green area with trees and flowers. It argued that allowing the religious event could adversely affect the upkeep of the park.
The court observed that neither the long-standing tradition of holding Chhath Puja at the location nor the request to use a limited area for a short duration could justify the use of the green space.
"The park is being maintained as a green area at present for the benefit of the public at large," the court noted.
The petitioner had also relied on an administrative document, titled "Chhath Puja 2026: Single Window Management, Central District", which listed venues designated for the festival. However, the High Court observed that an administrative decision or notification could not override or dilute directions previously issued by the court.
Emphasising the authority of judicial orders, the court said that an administrative decision taken by the executive or any other body could not nullify or weaken an existing judicial order.
Justice Singh also noted that the Delhi government had already earmarked a location along the Munak Canal for Chhath Puja and made the necessary arrangements there.
"In view of the availability of alternative arrangements for conducting Chhath Puja, there is no justification for permitting the use of Chintoo Park for the proposed purpose, particularly when the same is being maintained as a green area," the court said while dismissing the application.
The court passed the order on November 13.
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