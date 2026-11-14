ETV Bharat / state

Chhath Puja At Naraina Park: Delhi High Court Rejects Plea, Says Green Space Must Be Preserved

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has refused permission for devotees to perform Chhath Puja at Chintoo Park in Naraina village, citing the need to protect the public green area.

The court observed that the fact that a religious event had been held at the location for several years could not, by itself, justify using a public park for such activities.

A bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh dismissed a plea seeking permission to use around 1,000 sq m of the park for performing Sandhya Arghya on November 15 and Usha Arghya on November 16.

During the hearing, petitioner Lalit Anand told the court that Chhath Puja had been organised at the site for the past 23 years. He also assured the court that the park would be restored to its original condition after the celebrations.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), however, opposed the plea, stating that the park had been developed and maintained as a green area with trees and flowers. It argued that allowing the religious event could adversely affect the upkeep of the park.

The court observed that neither the long-standing tradition of holding Chhath Puja at the location nor the request to use a limited area for a short duration could justify the use of the green space.

"The park is being maintained as a green area at present for the benefit of the public at large," the court noted.