Three Children Drown In Ganga River In Bihar's Bhagalpur
Locals said one of the child slipped into deep water while bathing while the others drowned while trying to save him.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 2:53 PM IST
Bhagalpur: In a tragic incident in the midst of Chhath Puja, four children drown while bathing in Ganga river at Ismailpur under Navgachia police station in Bhagalpur district on Monday.
The children were bathing in the river at Ganga Ghat when the incident occurred. According to eyewitnesses, the ghat was being cleaned for Chhath Puja rituals. In the meantime, a few locals saw that one of the children slipped and fell into deep water. In a bid to save him, the rest also jumped into the river and drowned.
People present at the ghat pulled the children out and rushed them to the primary health centre at Ismailpur where doctors declared them brought dead. The deceased were identified as Prince Kumar (10), son of Mithilesh Kumar of Navatolia and Nandan Kumar (10), son of Kishori Mandal. The two other children were aged around 14 years and were the sons to Chhotu Singh Tola of the region. Police said the bodies have been sent for postmortem.
A few days back, district magistrate Naval Kishore Choudhary and Bhagalpur SSP Hriday Kant had inspected several ghats in the district. Meanwhile, 'arghya' will be offered to the setting on the third day of the festival on Monday. On Tuesday, the 'arghya' will be offered to the rising sun.
