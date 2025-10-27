ETV Bharat / state

Three Children Drown In Ganga River In Bihar's Bhagalpur

SDRF personnel patrolling Ganga river at Ismailpur after the incident ( ETV Bharat )

Bhagalpur: In a tragic incident in the midst of Chhath Puja, four children drown while bathing in Ganga river at Ismailpur under Navgachia police station in Bhagalpur district on Monday. The children were bathing in the river at Ganga Ghat when the incident occurred. According to eyewitnesses, the ghat was being cleaned for Chhath Puja rituals. In the meantime, a few locals saw that one of the children slipped and fell into deep water. In a bid to save him, the rest also jumped into the river and drowned.