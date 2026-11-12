Call Of Chhathi Maiya: Love For Family Brings Back Biharis From Across All Corners Despite Crowded Trains And Cancellations
Travellers returning for Chhath endure crowded trains, cancellations and exhausting journeys to reunite with families and share the festival’s preparations and rituals, reports Dharmendra Sinha.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Patna: Anamika Sharma spent Diwali on a train. Travelling from Bengaluru to Bihar, she could not be home for the festival of lights. But missing Chhath was something she was unwilling to accept. For her, the long journey was a way to be with her family when they gathered for the worship of Chhathi Maiya. Diwali had passed in transit and now she wanted to reach home in time for the next celebration.
“Wherever people from Bihar live in the world, they should come home for Chhath. This is a festival that gives us an opportunity to be with our families and take part in the worship of Chhathi Maiya. I appeal to all Biharis to take time out of their busy lives and come home for Chhath,” she said
At railway stations in and around Patna, that wish finds expression in crowded platforms, families carrying children and travellers struggling with bags and bundles. People arriving from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities still have onward journeys to make. Some change trains, others look for buses or autorickshaws to reach their towns and villages.
Among the luggage they carry are a sari for a mother, toys for children, something chosen for a wife or sibling. And these purchases must be handed over to the person concerned.
For much of the year, work keeps these families apart. Chhath, beginning Friday, brings the possibility of being together, helping with preparations and standing beside one another at the water’s edge.
Four days on the way home
Sohan Kumar says his journey from Mumbai to Danapur took about four days. He returns to Bihar for Chhath every year, but familiarity with the route has not made securing a ticket any easier. During the festival rush, he says, travellers sometimes have to make the journey in a crowded general compartment. Over a long distance, finding space for themselves and their belongings becomes a difficulty that continues well beyond boarding the train.
“Getting a ticket during Chhath is extremely difficult. Sometimes we have to somehow travel in a general compartment. This is our biggest festival. Wherever people work, they try to come home for it,” Sohan says.
He also describes problems over tickets during the journey, saying passengers can end up paying substantial fines. His appeal is for more special trains to Bihar during Chhath so that those working elsewhere can return with fewer difficulties.
“The government should arrange as many special trains as possible for Bihar during Chhath, so that people living in other states do not face so much trouble reaching home,” he adds.
A booking could not guarantee a journey
Amit Bhandari had booked his ticket on October 8. Returning from Bengaluru, he expected the advance arrangement to help him reach Bihar without a last-minute scramble. Then his train was cancelled. He eventually travelled in a general compartment, spending about two days on the journey. The cancellation had left him looking for another way home, with luggage to manage over a long distance.
“I had booked my ticket for the journey on October 8, but the train itself was cancelled. However difficult it is, coming home for Chhath is necessary. That is why I continued with the journey even after the train was cancelled and somehow reached Bihar,” he says.
Chetan Kumar, also travelling from Bengaluru, describes repeated disruptions. Tickets kept getting cancelled, he says, and train cancellations forced him to keep revising his plans. Eventually, he managed a sleeper ticket on a special train.
“After considerable effort, I somehow got a sleeper ticket on a special train. Carrying luggage and not having a confirmed seat cause a lot of difficulty. Despite this, faith in Chhath and the desire to meet family draw us home,” he says.
His account reflects the practical strain behind the homecoming - finding another service, arranging a berth and deciding how to carry everything bought for the family.
Raghav, who was travelling from Bengaluru to Muzaffarpur, says he tries to arrange tickets three to four months ahead because he expects heavy demand around Chhath. Even a confirmed ticket, he says, does not ensure a comfortable journey. “Even after booking tickets in advance, there is no relief from the crowd. Sometimes the train is so crowded that travelling comfortably with luggage and family becomes difficult,” he says.
He returns every year. If a reserved ticket is unavailable, he says, people are prepared to travel in general compartments.
“Such is our faith in Chhath that it draws us back to Bihar from so far away every year,” Raghav says.
Near home, another journey waits
The difficulties are not confined to those arriving from distant cities. Shankar Singh lives in Danapur and is travelling to Muzaffarpur, where his wife and daughter will observe Chhath. When he lived in Delhi and other states, he would return for the festival. Now he is closer to his destination, but still has to work out an indirect route.
Unable to find a suitable direct train from Danapur, he plans to take an autorickshaw to Patliputra station and board a train to Muzaffarpur from there. The change means extra time and expense. “Chhath is a very important festival in my life. I have to be with my family, come what may. I will now take an auto to Patliputra and catch a train from there. It will cost more time and money, but I have to go home,” he says.
For passengers arriving at Danapur or Patna after a long train journey, reaching Bihar is only one stage of the return. Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, Chhapra, Motihari, Bettiah and other destinations lie further ahead.
Those unable to find a convenient connection must wait or arrange road transport. With children, older relatives and heavy luggage, changing vehicles can become an exhausting task. Travellers also complain of higher fares being demanded by some local transport operators during the festival rush.
For passengers who have already spent days travelling, the extra fare adds to the expense of getting home. Waiting for another train takes more time, while hiring a vehicle can cost more than they had planned to spend. Those travelling with children and elderly relatives also have to manage their luggage each time they change transport.
Chhath preparations, rituals
Meanwhile, preparations for Chhath are underway across Bihar. Markets are filling with people buying bamboo soops, dauras, fruit, coconuts and sugarcane. At home, families are arranging earthen stoves and mango wood to prepare the offerings.
Those returning want to reach in time to help with this work. There are purchases to finish, prasad to prepare and baskets to carry to the ghat. In households where a mother, wife or daughter observes the fast, other family members share these responsibilities.
The four-day festival begins with Nahay Khay, followed by Kharna and the offerings to the setting and rising sun. For family members who live elsewhere, coming home means being able to take part in these rituals and help with the arrangements.
Many have grown up watching their mothers and grandmothers observe the fast. They remember thekua being prepared, Chhath songs playing and going to the ghat with their elders. Now, with jobs taking them away from Bihar, they plan their leave and journeys around the festival.
Chhath is observed outside Bihar as well, with communities gathering at rivers and ponds to offer prayers. But for the travellers arriving at Patna and Danapur, the wish to celebrate with their own families has brought them back.
For a few days, families accustomed to keeping in touch by phone will be together. They can sit down for a meal, talk at home and attend to the festival preparations.
Anamika, who spent Diwali on the train from Bengaluru, had been clear about why she was making the journey. She wanted to be with her family for Chhath. After the delays, crowded trains and changes along the way, that is what the arriving passengers are looking forward to - reaching home in time to join their families for the worship.
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