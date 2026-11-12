ETV Bharat / state

Call Of Chhathi Maiya: Love For Family Brings Back Biharis From Across All Corners Despite Crowded Trains And Cancellations

Patna: Anamika Sharma spent Diwali on a train. Travelling from Bengaluru to Bihar, she could not be home for the festival of lights. But missing Chhath was something she was unwilling to accept. For her, the long journey was a way to be with her family when they gathered for the worship of Chhathi Maiya. Diwali had passed in transit and now she wanted to reach home in time for the next celebration.

“Wherever people from Bihar live in the world, they should come home for Chhath. This is a festival that gives us an opportunity to be with our families and take part in the worship of Chhathi Maiya. I appeal to all Biharis to take time out of their busy lives and come home for Chhath,” she said

At railway stations in and around Patna, that wish finds expression in crowded platforms, families carrying children and travellers struggling with bags and bundles. People arriving from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities still have onward journeys to make. Some change trains, others look for buses or autorickshaws to reach their towns and villages.

Call Of Chhathi Maiya: Love For Family Brings Back Biharis From Across All Corners Despite Crowded Trains And Cancellations (ETV Bharat)

Among the luggage they carry are a sari for a mother, toys for children, something chosen for a wife or sibling. And these purchases must be handed over to the person concerned.

For much of the year, work keeps these families apart. Chhath, beginning Friday, brings the possibility of being together, helping with preparations and standing beside one another at the water’s edge.

Four days on the way home

Sohan Kumar says his journey from Mumbai to Danapur took about four days. He returns to Bihar for Chhath every year, but familiarity with the route has not made securing a ticket any easier. During the festival rush, he says, travellers sometimes have to make the journey in a crowded general compartment. Over a long distance, finding space for themselves and their belongings becomes a difficulty that continues well beyond boarding the train.

“Getting a ticket during Chhath is extremely difficult. Sometimes we have to somehow travel in a general compartment. This is our biggest festival. Wherever people work, they try to come home for it,” Sohan says.

Call Of Chhathi Maiya: Love For Family Brings Back Biharis From Across All Corners Despite Crowded Trains And Cancellations (ETV Bharat)

He also describes problems over tickets during the journey, saying passengers can end up paying substantial fines. His appeal is for more special trains to Bihar during Chhath so that those working elsewhere can return with fewer difficulties.

“The government should arrange as many special trains as possible for Bihar during Chhath, so that people living in other states do not face so much trouble reaching home,” he adds.

Families gather at ghats to celebrate Chhath (ETV Bharat)

A booking could not guarantee a journey

Amit Bhandari had booked his ticket on October 8. Returning from Bengaluru, he expected the advance arrangement to help him reach Bihar without a last-minute scramble. Then his train was cancelled. He eventually travelled in a general compartment, spending about two days on the journey. The cancellation had left him looking for another way home, with luggage to manage over a long distance.

“I had booked my ticket for the journey on October 8, but the train itself was cancelled. However difficult it is, coming home for Chhath is necessary. That is why I continued with the journey even after the train was cancelled and somehow reached Bihar,” he says.

Call Of Chhathi Maiya: Love For Family Brings Back Biharis From Across All Corners Despite Crowded Trains And Cancellations (ETV Bharat)

Chetan Kumar, also travelling from Bengaluru, describes repeated disruptions. Tickets kept getting cancelled, he says, and train cancellations forced him to keep revising his plans. Eventually, he managed a sleeper ticket on a special train.

“After considerable effort, I somehow got a sleeper ticket on a special train. Carrying luggage and not having a confirmed seat cause a lot of difficulty. Despite this, faith in Chhath and the desire to meet family draw us home,” he says.

His account reflects the practical strain behind the homecoming - finding another service, arranging a berth and deciding how to carry everything bought for the family.

Raghav, who was travelling from Bengaluru to Muzaffarpur, says he tries to arrange tickets three to four months ahead because he expects heavy demand around Chhath. Even a confirmed ticket, he says, does not ensure a comfortable journey. “Even after booking tickets in advance, there is no relief from the crowd. Sometimes the train is so crowded that travelling comfortably with luggage and family becomes difficult,” he says.