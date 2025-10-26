ETV Bharat / state

Chhath Devotees Can Perform Their Prayers In Yamuna Without Pollution Fear, Says Expert

New Delhi: The quality of the Yamuna river water is better than before, and people can celebrate Chatth peacefully, said environmental expert and board member of the Central Pollution Control Board and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Dr Anil Kumar Gupta.

According to Gupta, the dissolved oxygen level (DO) in the Yamuna water is between 4.5 and 5.5, which is considered normal. The water's pH level is around 7.5. This indicates that the river's condition is improving, and Chhath devotees can perform their prayers without fear.

Gupta said that during the inspection, he personally visited the ghat and drank water from the Yamuna. He said that this time, there is no foul smell. Water tests have shown that it is much cleaner than before. Some people are spreading rumours that the river contains toxic foam, but this is not the case. Devotees can perform Chhath Puja with peace of mind.

On Saturday, Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma, in a press conference held jointly with Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, slammed the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for targeting the BJP government over pollution in the Yamuna during the Chhath festival.

He said the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) collected Yamuna water samples on October 9 and October 20 from eight points, including Palla, Wazirabad Barrage, Okhla Barrage, ITO and Yamuna Canal.

The Delhi Pollution Control Board (DPCC) members and a team of environmental experts inspected the ghats on Saturday.