ETV Bharat / state

Undertrial Prisoner Dies By Suicide In Police Station In MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur: An undertrial prisoner allegedly died by suicide in police custody at Rajnagar police station in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Patel, who was arrested on Saturday morning on charges of molestation. Patel was arrested at 11 am and allegedly died by suicide in police custody at around 5 pm. The personnel of the police station, reportedly saw Patel hanging in the toilet and rushed him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, the deceased's family has leveled serious allegations against the police. Patel's father Kishori, accused the police, saying, "The personnel at the police station demanded Rs 50,000 to release my son. When we said we cannot pay up, my son was harassed and beaten. The police are claiming he committed suicide but he was killed."