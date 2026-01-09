One Worker Killed, Two Injured As Under-Construction Gate Of Temple Collapses In MP's Chhatarpur
The gate was being constructed by the Naugaon municipality. Probe is on.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 9:46 PM IST
Chhatarpur: A worker was killed and two others were injured after an under-construction gate collapsed at the Dhorra Hanuman temple in Chhatarpur district on Friday.
The more than a century-old temple is located at Naugaon town, close to Uttar Pradesh border. The incident took place at 4.20 pm when construction was underway, police said.
On being informed of the incident, a team of the administration immediately arrived at the spot with an ambulance and a JCV. SDM GS Patle also arrived at the spot with police personnel and a team from Naugaon municipalilty. The rescue of the workers trapped under the debris was quickly initiated.
"A laborer, Rammilan Bunkar, died in the mishap. Two others, Bhannu Kushwaha and Santosh Ahiwal, were injured and have been admitted to a hospital. The remaining laborers were rescued," Patle said. He said construction of the shrine's gate was being carried out by the Naugaon Municipality. Collector Parth Jaiswal announced a financial assistance of Rs 20,000 for the family of the deceased.
An eyewitness Matadin Sahu said, "The scaffolding broke while pouring the mortar, causing the gate to collapse and the labourers to fall. Two people were rescued." Naugaon Municipality Chairman Anoop Tiwari the incident will be investigated. A police officer said a case has been registered and the mishap will be investigated.
