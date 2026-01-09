ETV Bharat / state

One Worker Killed, Two Injured As Under-Construction Gate Of Temple Collapses In MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur: A worker was killed and two others were injured after an under-construction gate collapsed at the Dhorra Hanuman temple in Chhatarpur district on Friday.

The more than a century-old temple is located at Naugaon town, close to Uttar Pradesh border. The incident took place at 4.20 pm when construction was underway, police said.

On being informed of the incident, a team of the administration immediately arrived at the spot with an ambulance and a JCV. SDM GS Patle also arrived at the spot with police personnel and a team from Naugaon municipalilty. The rescue of the workers trapped under the debris was quickly initiated.