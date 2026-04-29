ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Dead Teacher Assigned Census In Chhatarpur, Probe Ordered After Shocking Lapse

The official list for census training showing the name of Harishchandra Jain who passed away on June 15, 2023 (ETV Bharat)

The incident came to light after the district administration released a list for house-listing census training, which included the name of Harishchandra Jain, a teacher from Ghuwara, nearly 60 km from Chhatarpur. Harishchandra had passed away on June 15, 2023, yet was not only listed for duty but also assigned responsibilities related to training.

Chhatarpur: In a glaring case of administrative negligence, a deceased school teacher was assigned census duty in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, triggering outrage and prompting an official inquiry.

The revelation caused immediate embarrassment for the administration, raising serious questions about the accuracy and updating of official records. Family members of the deceased have termed the lapse 'shocking' and damaging to the credibility of the system.

Reacting strongly, Jain's son, Atishay Jain, who received a compassionate appointment after his father's death, said, "My father passed away in 2023. Assigning him duty now clearly shows negligence. Such mistakes tarnish the image of the administration."

Following the uproar, Akhil Rathore, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Badamalahra, acknowledged the seriousness of the issue and ordered a probe. He stated that census duties are typically assigned by the tehsildar and local municipal bodies, and assured that the process of updating records would be reviewed to prevent recurrence of such errors.

This is not an isolated case. A similar incident was recently reported from Pati tehsil in Barwani district, where a teacher who had died weeks earlier was also included in an official duty list, prompting corrective action. The first phase of the digital Census 2027 in Madhya Pradesh (Houselisting and Housing Census) began from April 1 and will continue till September 30.