ETV Bharat / state

Baba Bageshwar's Brother Held For Attempt To Murder In MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur: Saligram Garg, the brother of Dhirendra Shastri also known as Baba Bageshwar, was arrested for shooting and seriously injuring a farmer in Koda village near Bageshwar Dham in .Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

Police arrested another accused, Ankit Mishra along with Saligram even as efforts are on to nab two others allegedly involved in the crime. It is alleged that an attempt was being made to forcibly seize the farmer's land on Tuesday. When the farmer, Moti Kushwaha resisted, he was shot in the chest. The second bullet grazed his head. Four rounds were allegedly fired at the victim.

The victim's family, in a complaint lodged at Rajnagar police station, stated, "Saligram arrived in the village in a luxury car with three of his associates. The four men first beat Moti with sticks and rods, and then shot him with a pistol."

Police registered an FIR for attempted murder against the four men. To apprehend the accused, SP Rajat Saklecha formed teams from two police stations, and raids were conducted throughout the night. A heavy police force remains deployed at the scene in Koda village.