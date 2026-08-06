Woman's Body Carried On Tractor-Trolley Used For Collecting Garbage In MP's Chatarpur
The deceased's family said the tractor-trolley is used by the municipal corporation to collect garbage, reports Manoj Soni.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 10:28 PM IST
Chhatarpur: The body of a woman was carried on a tractor-trolley, used for collecting garbage, as her family could not get a hearse at Chatarpur in Madhya Pradesh. Incidentally, the woman's body was found in two parts in a garbage heap on Wednesday
The body of the deceased, identified as Rukhsana Khan, wife of Bablesh Ahirwar, was carried to her home at Surajpur Road from Badamalhara hospital after postmortem in the tractor-trolley which her family claimed is used by the municipal corporation to collect garbage. Rukhsana's body was found in two parts in a garbage heap on Surajpura Road under Badamalhara police station on Wednesday. She had been missing since July 4.
Town Inspector Rita Singh said, "Rukhsana Khan was first married to a man from Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, and later to Bablesh Ahirwar, a resident of Surajpur Road".
She said police immediately rushed to the spot after information was received that Rukhsana's body was found by some locals in a garbage heap. "Police inspected the spot, took the body into custody, and began an investigation. Since the body was found in two parts, it is suspected Rukhsana might have been murdered. The body was sent for postmortem examination, the report of which will reveal the exact cause of death," Rita said.
Bablesh said, "After receiving information from the police, we arrived at the hospital to collect my wife's body. We had to wait for hours for a hearse. The hospital then sent her body home in a municipal tractor-trolley. I was married 10 years ago. My wife had remarried. Every person deserves respect, if not in life, then after death. But it was very distressing to see Rukhsana's body being transported in a garbage vehicle after postmortem."
Badamalhara BMO Dr Hemant Maraiya said, "The request for a hearse for the Civil Hospital, Badamalhara, has been placed several times at district-level meetings. However, due to lack of budget or related funds, the vehicle has not been made available to the hospital. We hope that a hearse will be arranged for the hospital soon."
Collector Mrinal Meena said an investigation has been launched into the incident and anyone found guilty will be punished.
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