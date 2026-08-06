ETV Bharat / state

Woman's Body Carried On Tractor-Trolley Used For Collecting Garbage In MP's Chatarpur

Chhatarpur: The body of a woman was carried on a tractor-trolley, used for collecting garbage, as her family could not get a hearse at Chatarpur in Madhya Pradesh. Incidentally, the woman's body was found in two parts in a garbage heap on Wednesday

The body of the deceased, identified as Rukhsana Khan, wife of Bablesh Ahirwar, was carried to her home at Surajpur Road from Badamalhara hospital after postmortem in the tractor-trolley which her family claimed is used by the municipal corporation to collect garbage. Rukhsana's body was found in two parts in a garbage heap on Surajpura Road under Badamalhara police station on Wednesday. She had been missing since July 4.

Town Inspector Rita Singh said, "Rukhsana Khan was first married to a man from Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, and later to Bablesh Ahirwar, a resident of Surajpur Road".

She said police immediately rushed to the spot after information was received that Rukhsana's body was found by some locals in a garbage heap. "Police inspected the spot, took the body into custody, and began an investigation. Since the body was found in two parts, it is suspected Rukhsana might have been murdered. The body was sent for postmortem examination, the report of which will reveal the exact cause of death," Rita said.