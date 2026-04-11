Chhagan Bhujbal's Helicopter Misses Helipad, Lands In Parking Area
Members of the Mahayuti government and the opposition parties have demanded an inquiry as to what led the helicopter to land at the wrong location.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
Baramati: Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Saturday had a close shave after his helicopter missed the designated helipad and landed at the car parking area about 1,300 metres away in Pune.
The incident took place during his visit to Khanwadi under Purandar Taluka, leading to a brief chaotic atmosphere at the spot. However, Bhujbal downplayed the incident by insisting it was "a smooth landing" and not an accident scare.
Citizens and motorists in the parking area were taken aback by the sudden turn of the event. Many of them panicked for a few moments, and an atmosphere of fear prevailed. However, neither any untoward incident occurred, nor was there any major damage to either the helicopter or any vehicle.
Following this incident, security agencies scrambled into action. The incident has also led members of the Mahayuti government and opposition parties to demand an inquiry as to why the helicopter was landed at the wrong location. It has posed security issues for the public, who were shocked. The administration intends to take cognisance of this matter.
The incident has raised questions regarding the efficacy of the security arrangements, and the need for greater vigilance to prevent such recurrences is being emphasised.
This comes two months after a chartered plane crash killing deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, whose family has demanded a detailed inquiry into this matter.
Meanwhile, Bhujbal participated in the program as per his prior schedule. He inaugurated a school after paying homage at the memorial site of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary.
"Paid homage to Revolution Sun Mahatma Jyotirao Phule at his memorial in Khanwadi, Pune district, on the occasion of his bicentennial birth anniversary," he shared on X.
क्रांतिसूर्य महात्मा जोतिराव फुले यांना खानवडी जि.पुणे येथील त्यांच्या स्मारकास द्विशताब्दी जयंतीनिमित्त अभिवादन केले.— Chhagan Bhujbal (@ChhaganCBhujbal) April 11, 2026
या ऐतिहासिक आणि ऊर्जादायी भूमीत महापुरुषाच्या स्मृतींना वंदन करताना समाजकार्यासाठी प्रेरणा मिळाली. महात्मा फुले यांनी आयुष्यभर जोपासलेला समतेचा आणि शिक्षणाचा… pic.twitter.com/f3UtkiPbl8
"In this historic and energising land, while paying obeisance to the memories of the great man, I drew inspiration for social work. On this occasion, a resolve was made to remain committed to rooting the ideals of equality and education, which Mahatma Phule nurtured throughout his life, in the public psyche," reads the post.
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