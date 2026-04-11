ETV Bharat / state

Chhagan Bhujbal's Helicopter Misses Helipad, Lands In Parking Area

Baramati: Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Saturday had a close shave after his helicopter missed the designated helipad and landed at the car parking area about 1,300 metres away in Pune.

The incident took place during his visit to Khanwadi under Purandar Taluka, leading to a brief chaotic atmosphere at the spot. However, Bhujbal downplayed the incident by insisting it was "a smooth landing" and not an accident scare.

Citizens and motorists in the parking area were taken aback by the sudden turn of the event. Many of them panicked for a few moments, and an atmosphere of fear prevailed. However, neither any untoward incident occurred, nor was there any major damage to either the helicopter or any vehicle.

Following this incident, security agencies scrambled into action. The incident has also led members of the Mahayuti government and opposition parties to demand an inquiry as to why the helicopter was landed at the wrong location. It has posed security issues for the public, who were shocked. The administration intends to take cognisance of this matter.

The incident has raised questions regarding the efficacy of the security arrangements, and the need for greater vigilance to prevent such recurrences is being emphasised.