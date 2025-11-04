Chevella Bus Accident: Among Victims, 3 Sisters Returning From Wedding, Some On Way To Hospitals
The passengers killed in the TSRTC bus accident include a two-day-old girl, who was returning home with her grandfather and mother.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 1:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Students were on their way to colleges, many for treatment in hospitals and few returning from their hometown in a bus when they were crushed to death by a gravel-laden truck on the Chevella-Bijapur highway in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Monday morning.
The truck collided with the bus belonging to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and the gravel loaded on it fell into the bus. At least 19 people were reportedly buried alive.
Three Sisters Returning From Wedding
Three sisters, Saipriya, Nandini and Tanush, had come from Hyderabad, where they study, to attend a wedding at their hometown in Tandur on the weekend. They were returning to their colleges when the accident occurred.
Their eldest sister, Anushka, got married last month and the family had celebrated together in a grand manner.
The couple Yellaiya Goud, a car driver, and Ambika, a homemaker, have four daughters and a son. They came to Tandur 20 years ago for their children's education. After Anusha completed her studies, they got her married on October 17. Their second daughter, Tanushaa, studied MBA in a private college, Saipriya, was in her second-year at the Women's University in Hyderabad, and the fourth daughter, Nandini, was in first-year.
Saipriya and Nandini stayed in the university hostel, while Tanushaa stayed in a private hostel. The three of the sisters arrived in Tandur on Saturday. At 4:30 am on Monday, the trio boarded the bus in Tandur. Their mother told them to call her on phone as soon as they reach their colleges but all three died in the accident.
Akhila Had Come Home For Her New Phone
Among those killed was an MBA student who was returning to her college after spending the weekend with her family. Akhila Reddy, a resident of Lakshminarayanapur in Yalal mandal of Vikarabad district, studied at a private college in Gachibowli. Her parents had bought her a new phone and her mother Alivelu Manga had called her to come home to collect it. Akhira had left Hyderabad on Saturday and spent the Sunday with her parents. Her family said she was overjoyed to get a new mobile phone and left for Hyderabad early morning on Monday as she was scheduled to participate at a sports competition in her college.
Man Escorting Newborn Granddaughter, Daughter To Her In-Laws House
Sheikh Khalid Hussain (45) of Indranagar in Tandur had just named his two-day-old granddaughter, Zaheera Fatima, and was cradling the sleeping child when the tragic accident occurred. Hussain was escorting his granddaughter and daughter Saleha Begum to his son-in-law's house in Hyderabad. They had boarded a bus in Tandur early in the morning. The bus suddenly jolted and Saleha tried hard to guard her daughter on her father's lap but all three died on the spot.
Husband Took Train While Wife Boarded Bus
Kishtapuram Venkatamma (21) and Prasad, a couple from Valmikinagar in Tandur town had gone to their hometown in Tandur to spend the weekend with their family. Prasad works at a software company in Hyderabad and his wife worked in a supermarket. After spending two days with their family in Tandur, it was time for the couple to return home. They had to board a train to Hyderabad at 3:30 am. On Monday morning, Prasad boarded the train as per plan but Venkatamma decided to take the bus. She boarded the RTC bus in Tandur and died in Mirjaguda. The family members lamented that she would have been alive today had travelled in the train with her husband.
Patients On Way To Hospitals
Kudugunta Bandeppa and his wife Lakshmi, residents of Hajipur in Yalala mandal, had left for Gandhi Hospital in the bus. They were going to the hospital for Lakshmi's treatment. The couple died in the accident leaving their children, Bhavani and Shivalila, orphans.
Tabassum Jahan, a woman from Brindavan Colony in Tandur town, was on her way to a private hospital for the treatment of her husband, Abdul Majid. Their son Mukharam and daughter Mahimish also accompanied them. However, Tabassum died in the accident while her husband and children escaped with minor injuries.
Malagala Hanumanthu, a resident of Nittur in Daulatabad mandal in Kodangal constituency was taking his son Ashok to an ENT hospital for treatment after he complained of ear pain. The father died in the accident while the son was injured.
Returning After Visiting Relatives
Nagamani, a resident of Bhannaram in Mudhol, Karnataka, a resident of Hyderabad, had come to her relatives' house in Tandur on Sunday. She died in the accident while returning to Hyderabad.
Gunnamma, a resident of Brahmashankarnagar in Rahmatnagar division of Hyderabad, along with her daughter-in-law Kalpana, had come to her daughter Kavitha's house in Tandur two days ago. They were returning to Hyderabad on Monday morning, when they died in the accident.
Life Ends While Hunting For Work
Tarabai, a resident of Dhannaram Thanda in Vikarabad town, worked as a daily wage labourer. She was going from Vikarabad to Hyderabad in the bus in search of work and died in the accident.
Orphaned Children, Wife
TGRTC bus driver Dastagiri Baba, a resident of Pata Tandur of Basheerabad mandal in Mantatti, died on the spot after colliding with a truck. He has been working in TGRTC for the last 15 years. Dastagiri is survived by his wife and two children.
