Chevella Bus Accident: Among Victims, 3 Sisters Returning From Wedding, Some On Way To Hospitals

Hyderabad: Students were on their way to colleges, many for treatment in hospitals and few returning from their hometown in a bus when they were crushed to death by a gravel-laden truck on the Chevella-Bijapur highway in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Monday morning.

The truck collided with the bus belonging to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and the gravel loaded on it fell into the bus. At least 19 people were reportedly buried alive.

Three Sisters Returning From Wedding

Three sisters, Saipriya, Nandini and Tanush, had come from Hyderabad, where they study, to attend a wedding at their hometown in Tandur on the weekend. They were returning to their colleges when the accident occurred.

Three sisters killed in the accident (ETV Bharat)

Their eldest sister, Anushka, got married last month and the family had celebrated together in a grand manner.

The couple Yellaiya Goud, a car driver, and Ambika, a homemaker, have four daughters and a son. They came to Tandur 20 years ago for their children's education. After Anusha completed her studies, they got her married on October 17. Their second daughter, Tanushaa, studied MBA in a private college, Saipriya, was in her second-year at the Women's University in Hyderabad, and the fourth daughter, Nandini, was in first-year.

Saipriya and Nandini stayed in the university hostel, while Tanushaa stayed in a private hostel. The three of the sisters arrived in Tandur on Saturday. At 4:30 am on Monday, the trio boarded the bus in Tandur. Their mother told them to call her on phone as soon as they reach their colleges but all three died in the accident.

Akhila Had Come Home For Her New Phone

Akhila Reddy (ETV Bharat)

Among those killed was an MBA student who was returning to her college after spending the weekend with her family. Akhila Reddy, a resident of Lakshminarayanapur in Yalal mandal of Vikarabad district, studied at a private college in Gachibowli. Her parents had bought her a new phone and her mother Alivelu Manga had called her to come home to collect it. Akhira had left Hyderabad on Saturday and spent the Sunday with her parents. Her family said she was overjoyed to get a new mobile phone and left for Hyderabad early morning on Monday as she was scheduled to participate at a sports competition in her college.

Man Escorting Newborn Granddaughter, Daughter To Her In-Laws House