Tamil Nadu: Chest Pain Forces Loco Pilot to Halt Train At Avadi, Services Resume After 45 Minutes
Train halted at Avadi railway station loco pilot falls ill while railway officials launch inquiry.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 7:21 PM IST
Chennai: A Chennai-Jolarpettai train was halted at Avadi railway station after its loco pilot complained of chest pain, with the journey resuming after about 45 minutes.
Jolarpettai Express train operates daily from Chennai to Jolarpettai and vice versa. The train departed from Chennai Central Railway Station towards Jolarpettai on Monday evening, when at Avadi station the loco pilot experienced chest pain.
Following this, considering the safety of the passengers and his own health, the train was stopped immediately at Avadi station. The railway control room was immediately alerted without delay, following which railway personnel rushed to the spot.
Railway staff provided first aid before shifting the loco pilot to a hospital. The unscheduled halt initially left passengers uncertain about the reason for the delay, with many suspecting a problem with the train's engine before it was later revealed that the loco pilot had fallen ill.
The railway administration arranged for a replacement loco pilot, and it took more than 45 minutes for him to reach Avadi station. Following the replacement, the Jolarpettai Express train left for its onward journey.
The delay caused severe hardships to hundreds of passengers, including government employees, private sector workers and other commuters travelling to their hometowns during the evening rush.
Senior railway officials are reviewing the loco pilot's medical condition and examining the reasons for the delay in making alternative arrangements to minimise disruption to train operations.
Also Read