ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Chest Pain Forces Loco Pilot to Halt Train At Avadi, Services Resume After 45 Minutes

Chennai: A Chennai-Jolarpettai train was halted at Avadi railway station after its loco pilot complained of chest pain, with the journey resuming after about 45 minutes.

Jolarpettai Express train operates daily from Chennai to Jolarpettai and vice versa. The train departed from Chennai Central Railway Station towards Jolarpettai on Monday evening, when at Avadi station the loco pilot experienced chest pain.

Following this, considering the safety of the passengers and his own health, the train was stopped immediately at Avadi station. The railway control room was immediately alerted without delay, following which railway personnel rushed to the spot.

Railway staff provided first aid before shifting the loco pilot to a hospital. The unscheduled halt initially left passengers uncertain about the reason for the delay, with many suspecting a problem with the train's engine before it was later revealed that the loco pilot had fallen ill.