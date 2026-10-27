Cheranalloor Mercedes Crash: 4 Keralam Police Officers Suspended Over FIR Lapses; Home Minster Questions Minor's Bail
Following criticism from the family and local residents, ADGP P Vijayan visited the Cheranalloor police station, held discussions with officers and met Jayabalakrishnan's grieving relatives.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
Ernakulam: Four police officers attached to the Cheranalloor police station have been suspended following alleged lapses in registering the FIR in the fatal Mercedes-Benz accident that claimed the life of scooter rider Jayabalakrishnan. The action came amid mounting public outrage and allegations that the Keralam Police showed undue favour to the 17-year-old minor allegedly driving the luxury car, whose father is an additional district judge.
The suspended officers are CI Shyam Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) Vishwajith, ASI Manoj and Civil Police Officer Arun Jith. The suspensions are pending an investigation into the alleged lapses in handling the case.
The incident has triggered a political controversy in Kerala, with Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala acknowledging police failures and questioning the decision to grant bail to the juvenile accused. The victim's family has demanded accountability, alleging that the suspect received preferential treatment because of his father's position in the judiciary.
ADGP Visits Station, Meets Victim's Family
Following criticism from the family and local residents, ADGP P Vijayan visited the Cheranalloor police station, held discussions with officers and met Jayabalakrishnan's grieving relatives.
The ADGP assured the family that their legitimate demands and concerns would receive priority. Subsequently, four police personnel were suspended over the alleged deficiencies in registering the FIR and handling the case.
The family had reportedly demanded action against the officers by 4 PM on Tuesday. Officials are examining documents and other information submitted by the relatives, while a special team is expected to scrutinise CCTV footage from the police station to establish what transpired following the accident.
The ADGP said the investigation would proceed without undue delay and that further action would be based on its findings.
Regarding possible action against the judge, he clarified that the matter involved procedures beyond the police department's independent authority and would require appropriate judicial approval. Legal aspects, including the permissions required from the High Court, are being examined.
Fatal Crash On Ernakulam Container Road
The accident occurred between 2 AM and 3 AM on Sunday along the Ernakulam Container Road in Cheranalloor. According to the allegations, the Mercedes-Benz car driven by the 17-year-old minor struck the scooter ridden by Jayabalakrishnan, who died at the scene. The teenage did not possess a driving license and had reportedly taken the vehicle without his parent's knowledge.
Jayabalakrishnan, 55, of Chettur in Cheranalloor has been running a popular vegetarian street food eatery, near the famous Chittur temple for nearly 30 years.
The police initially took the juvenile into custody but released him on station bail. The decision triggered protests by local residents and the victim's relatives, who questioned the handling of the case and demanded stricter legal action.
Following the protests, the police apprehended the accused again and produced him before the Juvenile Justice Board under more serious charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder. He was subsequently granted bail by the competent authority.
The sequence of events, particularly the initial release and the subsequent proceedings, has become a central point of contention in the case.
Chennithala Questions Bail Decision
As Home Minister, I have no hesitation in acknowledging a lapse when the police get something wrong. In the Cheranalloor case, the initial police response was inadequate. Action will be taken against the officers responsible, and the investigation is now being handled by the District Crime Branch. Whether the accused is a judge’s son or anyone else, the law must apply equally. We will also do everything possible to support the family of Jayabalakrishnan, who lost his life. Justice cannot depend on status, wealth or influence.— Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) October 27, 2026
The issue also reverberated in the Keralam Legislative Assembly on Tuesday too, where Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala criticised the decision to grant bail to the juvenile accused on the day of the accident.
Responding to an urgent notice moved by A C Moideen, Chennithala said he believed bail should not have been granted in a case involving a fatal crash. He also expressed regret over the court's decision and said the government had sought stronger legal provisions in the case.
The minister said the police had been directed to identify officers who allegedly assisted the accused and that the Director General of Police had been instructed to add stricter sections to the case wherever legally warranted.
Chennithala acknowledged shortcomings in the police response, saying the government had no hesitation in admitting that the police had failed in certain respects. He assured the Assembly that the government would take steps to ensure justice for the victim's family.
He also said the government could not independently take disciplinary action against a sitting judge in the same manner as it could against police personnel. The alleged conduct of the judge had reportedly been brought to the attention of the High Court Registrar.
Allegations Against Judge Intensify Controversy
The victim's relatives have sought action against the father of the juvenile accused, alleging that he reached the police station after the accident and behaved aggressively towards the victim's daughter.
They have also alleged that the judge attempted to influence the handling of the case. These allegations have intensified scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding the police investigation and the initial release of the juvenile.
The allegations remain subject to verification, and any action concerning the judge would have to follow the applicable judicial and legal procedures.
Opposition Protests In Assembly
The issue prompted heated exchanges in the Assembly, with A C Moideen alleging that the incident exposed unequal treatment of people with money and influence.
Moideen reportedly referred to the police response in another accident case involving Nedumbassery Mini cooper case and alleged that ruling-party legislators had intervened on behalf of the accused in the Cheranalloor case. His remarks triggered protests from members of the ruling party, who demanded that the names of the legislators concerned be disclosed.
In Nedumbassery Mini Cooper Crash on October 13 too, a 19-year-old Suhail Sajeeve, accused of driving the luxury car at high speed under the influence of alcohol killed three including two young women.
Speaker Thiruvanjoor Radhakrishnan said the disputed remark would not be included in the Assembly records.
Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the controversy reflected a failure of the police to follow the Home Minister's directions. The Opposition subsequently staged a walkout over the government's decision to adjourn the House rather than continue the discussion.
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Cheranalloor Mercedes Crash: Keralam Police Lapses In Fatal Accident Involving Judge's Minor Son; Home Minister Assures Strong Action
Kerala High Court Seeks Explanation From Judge After Minor Son’s Luxury Car Kills Scooterist In Ernakulam
Nedumbassery Mini Cooper Crash: Driver's Three Companions Booked As 21-Year-Old Victim Laid To Rest In Wayanad