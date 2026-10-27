ETV Bharat / state

Cheranalloor Mercedes Crash: 4 Keralam Police Officers Suspended Over FIR Lapses; Home Minster Questions Minor's Bail

The Mercedes-Benz car driven by judge's minor son and Jayabalakrishnan who was killed on the sport on Sunday morning. ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam: Four police officers attached to the Cheranalloor police station have been suspended following alleged lapses in registering the FIR in the fatal Mercedes-Benz accident that claimed the life of scooter rider Jayabalakrishnan. The action came amid mounting public outrage and allegations that the Keralam Police showed undue favour to the 17-year-old minor allegedly driving the luxury car, whose father is an additional district judge.

The suspended officers are CI Shyam Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) Vishwajith, ASI Manoj and Civil Police Officer Arun Jith. The suspensions are pending an investigation into the alleged lapses in handling the case.

The incident has triggered a political controversy in Kerala, with Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala acknowledging police failures and questioning the decision to grant bail to the juvenile accused. The victim's family has demanded accountability, alleging that the suspect received preferential treatment because of his father's position in the judiciary.

ADGP Visits Station, Meets Victim's Family

Following criticism from the family and local residents, ADGP P Vijayan visited the Cheranalloor police station, held discussions with officers and met Jayabalakrishnan's grieving relatives.

The ADGP assured the family that their legitimate demands and concerns would receive priority. Subsequently, four police personnel were suspended over the alleged deficiencies in registering the FIR and handling the case.

The family had reportedly demanded action against the officers by 4 PM on Tuesday. Officials are examining documents and other information submitted by the relatives, while a special team is expected to scrutinise CCTV footage from the police station to establish what transpired following the accident.

The ADGP said the investigation would proceed without undue delay and that further action would be based on its findings.

Regarding possible action against the judge, he clarified that the matter involved procedures beyond the police department's independent authority and would require appropriate judicial approval. Legal aspects, including the permissions required from the High Court, are being examined.

Fatal Crash On Ernakulam Container Road

The accident occurred between 2 AM and 3 AM on Sunday along the Ernakulam Container Road in Cheranalloor. According to the allegations, the Mercedes-Benz car driven by the 17-year-old minor struck the scooter ridden by Jayabalakrishnan, who died at the scene. The teenage did not possess a driving license and had reportedly taken the vehicle without his parent's knowledge.

Jayabalakrishnan, 55, of Chettur in Cheranalloor has been running a popular vegetarian street food eatery, near the famous Chittur temple for nearly 30 years.

The police initially took the juvenile into custody but released him on station bail. The decision triggered protests by local residents and the victim's relatives, who questioned the handling of the case and demanded stricter legal action.

Following the protests, the police apprehended the accused again and produced him before the Juvenile Justice Board under more serious charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder. He was subsequently granted bail by the competent authority.

The sequence of events, particularly the initial release and the subsequent proceedings, has become a central point of contention in the case.

Chennithala Questions Bail Decision

The issue also reverberated in the Keralam Legislative Assembly on Tuesday too, where Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala criticised the decision to grant bail to the juvenile accused on the day of the accident.

Responding to an urgent notice moved by A C Moideen, Chennithala said he believed bail should not have been granted in a case involving a fatal crash. He also expressed regret over the court's decision and said the government had sought stronger legal provisions in the case.