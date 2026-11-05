ETV Bharat / state

Cheranalloor Mercedes Crash: Court Rejects Pleas To Cancel Bail Of Minor Accused, Slams Keralam Police And Prosecution

The Mercedes-Benz car driven by judge's minor son and Jayabalakrishnan who was killed on the sport on October 25 ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam: The Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court has dismissed petitions filed by the police and the family of deceased Jayabalakrishnan seeking cancellation of bail granted to the 17-year-old accused in the Cheranalloor fatal crash case.

The court expressed serious displeasure over the investigation and questioned the Keralam police and prosecution over alleged procedural lapses. It also summoned the Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) heading the investigation.

During the hearing, the judge questioned the legal basis for registering a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against a juvenile. The court sought clarification on the applicability of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, particularly the provisions governing the handling of allegations against children in conflict with the law.

The judge reportedly asked whether the investigating officers were "flying kites" with the Juvenile Justice Act and directed the prosecution to produce details of comparable cases within an hour before passing the order dismissing the petitions.

Sequence Of Police Action Questioned

The court also raised concerns over the sequence of actions taken by the police, describing the procedures followed in the case as unusual.

It questioned how the police initially registered a case, subsequently added more serious charges, released the accused on bail after taking him into custody and then detained him again before producing him before the Juvenile Justice Board.

The judge stressed that the investigation should proceed strictly in accordance with the law and without external pressure.

Tensions arose during the hearing when the prosecution accused the counsel representing Jayabalakrishnan's family of spreading false information about the case. The family's lawyer said there were serious issues concerning the prosecution's conduct that could not be disclosed in open court.

The judge subsequently held the proceedings in camera to hear the arguments privately.

The police informed the court that steps had been initiated to remove images of the minor accused circulating on social media. They also said legal action could be taken against those sharing the images if the court so directed.

Additional charges relating to the alleged destruction of evidence have also been incorporated into the case.

Interim Bail To Minor's Judge Father

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

In a parallel development, the Kerala High Court granted interim anticipatory bail to the minor's father, a serving Additional District Judge and the registered owner of the luxury car involved in the accident. The High Court directed him to cooperate with the investigation.