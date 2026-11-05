Cheranalloor Mercedes Crash: Court Rejects Pleas To Cancel Bail Of Minor Accused, Slams Keralam Police And Prosecution
Ernakulam court questions legal basis of charges against 17-year-old, summons Crime Branch ACP; HC grants interim bail to his father, a serving Additional District Judge
Published : November 5, 2026 at 8:03 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court has dismissed petitions filed by the police and the family of deceased Jayabalakrishnan seeking cancellation of bail granted to the 17-year-old accused in the Cheranalloor fatal crash case.
The court expressed serious displeasure over the investigation and questioned the Keralam police and prosecution over alleged procedural lapses. It also summoned the Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) heading the investigation.
During the hearing, the judge questioned the legal basis for registering a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against a juvenile. The court sought clarification on the applicability of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, particularly the provisions governing the handling of allegations against children in conflict with the law.
The judge reportedly asked whether the investigating officers were "flying kites" with the Juvenile Justice Act and directed the prosecution to produce details of comparable cases within an hour before passing the order dismissing the petitions.
Sequence Of Police Action Questioned
The court also raised concerns over the sequence of actions taken by the police, describing the procedures followed in the case as unusual.
It questioned how the police initially registered a case, subsequently added more serious charges, released the accused on bail after taking him into custody and then detained him again before producing him before the Juvenile Justice Board.
The judge stressed that the investigation should proceed strictly in accordance with the law and without external pressure.
Tensions arose during the hearing when the prosecution accused the counsel representing Jayabalakrishnan's family of spreading false information about the case. The family's lawyer said there were serious issues concerning the prosecution's conduct that could not be disclosed in open court.
The judge subsequently held the proceedings in camera to hear the arguments privately.
The police informed the court that steps had been initiated to remove images of the minor accused circulating on social media. They also said legal action could be taken against those sharing the images if the court so directed.
Additional charges relating to the alleged destruction of evidence have also been incorporated into the case.
Interim Bail To Minor's Judge Father
In a parallel development, the Kerala High Court granted interim anticipatory bail to the minor's father, a serving Additional District Judge and the registered owner of the luxury car involved in the accident. The High Court directed him to cooperate with the investigation.
The victim's family expressed dissatisfaction with the order, alleging that it undermined their pursuit of justice and raising concerns over whether the judicial officer would be held accountable.
Following the High Court's order, the Crime Branch questioned the judge on two occasions and conducted a search at his flat lasting more than six hours. A luxury motorcycle and digital equipment were reportedly seized.
Earlier in the investigation, police officers accused of negligence faced disciplinary action. City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar was also transferred.
Fatal Crash On Container Road
The accident occurred around 2 AM on a Sunday (October 25) along Ernakulam Container Road. The 17-year-old was allegedly driving a Mercedes-Benz at high speed when the vehicle hit Jayabalakrishnan's two-wheeler, killing him at the scene.
Jayabalakrishnan, 55, of Chettur in Cheranalloor has been running a popular vegetarian street food eatery, near the famous Chittur temple for nearly 30 years.
The initial decision by Cheranalloor police to release the minor on station bail triggered protests and public outrage, particularly among the victim's relatives. The police subsequently took the teenager into custody again, invoked additional serious charges and produced him before the Juvenile Justice Board, which granted him bail.
The handling of the case has remained contentious, with the victim's family alleging that the accused received preferential treatment because of his father's position in the judiciary.
The Mercedes crash in Cheranallor drew massive parallels to the Nedumbassery Mini Cooper crash which happened on October 11, 2026 ad was driven by 19-year-old youth named Suhail Sajeev son of a boutique owner in Ernakulam. An intoxicated Suhail rammed a scooter from behind on Nembassery airport road killing three youth including two young women.
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