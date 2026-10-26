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Cheranalloor Mercedes Crash: Keralam Police Lapses In Fatal Accident Involving Judge's Minor Son; Home Minister Assures Strong Action

Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Monday admitted to lapses in the initial police response to the fatal accident involving a Mercedes-Benz allegedly driven by a judge’s minor son in Ernakulam. ( ANI )

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Monday admitted to lapses in the initial police response to the fatal accident involving a Mercedes-Benz allegedly driven by a judge’s minor son in Ernakulam assuring the Legislative Assembly that strong action would follow and that no one would be shielded from the law.

Replying to submission by Leader of Opposition (LOP) Pinarayi Vijayan in the Assembly on Monday morning, Home Minster said the initial handling of the case by the Cheranallor police was inadequate. Chennithala said he had directed top police officials to review the investigation and ensure that the appropriate legal provisions were invoked. The minister also said steps had been directed to seek cancellation of the juvenile's bail and that the vehicle's registered owner, identified as the minor boy's father, could face legal action if warranted by the investigation

“The initial action taken by the Cheranalloor police was not correct,” Chennithala told the House, acknowledging shortcomings in the way the case was initially handled.

‘Justice Is the Same for Everyone’

Emphasising that the law must apply equally to all, the Home Minister said the government viewed the incident seriously and would not allow anyone to evade accountability because of their position or social standing.

“Justice is the same for everyone. There is no distinction between the rich and the poor,” Chennithala said, assuring the Assembly that the investigation would proceed fairly.

He said he had contacted the Kochi City Police Commissioner and the Director General of Police (DGP) after learning about the accident. The DGP and the Additional Director General of Police in charge of law and order subsequently intervened, following which a culpable-homicide charge was added to the case, he said.

The minister said the 17-year-old was produced again before the Juvenile Justice Board after the additional charge was incorporated but was granted bail. He added that he had instructed the police to initiate steps to have the bail cancelled.

Chennithala also addressed the responsibility of the vehicle owner, saying the judge could be booked if the investigation established grounds for doing so.

“If the vehicle is in the judge’s name, a case will have to be registered against him if necessary,” he said, making it very clear that the government would not rule out action against the judge-father.

Popular Street Vendor Killed on Way Home

The accident occurred within the limits of the Cheranalloor police station in Ernakulam district. The victim, identified as Jayabalakrishnan,55, of Chettur in Cheranalloor has been running a popular vegetarian street food eatery, near the famous Chittur temple for nearly 30 years. He was returning home with groceries after closing his roadside stall around 2:20 AM when the Mercedes-Benz allegedly hit his scooter from behind.