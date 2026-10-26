Cheranalloor Mercedes Crash: Keralam Police Lapses In Fatal Accident Involving Judge's Minor Son; Home Minister Assures Strong Action
Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala admits initial police response was inadequate, says steps will be taken to cancel juvenile's bail; warns judge-father could face action
Published : October 26, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Monday admitted to lapses in the initial police response to the fatal accident involving a Mercedes-Benz allegedly driven by a judge’s minor son in Ernakulam assuring the Legislative Assembly that strong action would follow and that no one would be shielded from the law.
Replying to submission by Leader of Opposition (LOP) Pinarayi Vijayan in the Assembly on Monday morning, Home Minster said the initial handling of the case by the Cheranallor police was inadequate. Chennithala said he had directed top police officials to review the investigation and ensure that the appropriate legal provisions were invoked. The minister also said steps had been directed to seek cancellation of the juvenile's bail and that the vehicle's registered owner, identified as the minor boy's father, could face legal action if warranted by the investigation
“The initial action taken by the Cheranalloor police was not correct,” Chennithala told the House, acknowledging shortcomings in the way the case was initially handled.
‘Justice Is the Same for Everyone’
Emphasising that the law must apply equally to all, the Home Minister said the government viewed the incident seriously and would not allow anyone to evade accountability because of their position or social standing.
“Justice is the same for everyone. There is no distinction between the rich and the poor,” Chennithala said, assuring the Assembly that the investigation would proceed fairly.
Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam: On the death of a scooter rider after being hit by a judge's son, Minister Ramesh Chennithala says, "There won't be any excuse for this kind of killing. This is culpable homicide, but I would say that these accidents are killings, which we cannot approve. If there is any lapse on the part of the police, we will take action against them."— IANS (@ians_india) October 26, 2026
He said he had contacted the Kochi City Police Commissioner and the Director General of Police (DGP) after learning about the accident. The DGP and the Additional Director General of Police in charge of law and order subsequently intervened, following which a culpable-homicide charge was added to the case, he said.
The minister said the 17-year-old was produced again before the Juvenile Justice Board after the additional charge was incorporated but was granted bail. He added that he had instructed the police to initiate steps to have the bail cancelled.
Chennithala also addressed the responsibility of the vehicle owner, saying the judge could be booked if the investigation established grounds for doing so.
“If the vehicle is in the judge’s name, a case will have to be registered against him if necessary,” he said, making it very clear that the government would not rule out action against the judge-father.
Popular Street Vendor Killed on Way Home
The accident occurred within the limits of the Cheranalloor police station in Ernakulam district. The victim, identified as Jayabalakrishnan,55, of Chettur in Cheranalloor has been running a popular vegetarian street food eatery, near the famous Chittur temple for nearly 30 years. He was returning home with groceries after closing his roadside stall around 2:20 AM when the Mercedes-Benz allegedly hit his scooter from behind.
He sustained fatal injuries and died while being taken to hospital. The luxury car was driver by a 17-year-old minor, who is the son of an additional session judge. The teenage did not possess a driving license and had reportedly taken the vehicle without his parent's knowledge.
The incident triggered protests and widespread criticism over the initial police response, particularly after the minor was reportedly released on station bail. Questions were also raised over whether the vehicle owner should have been booked for allegedly allowing an underage person to drive.
The case has since drawn attention to the legal responsibilities of vehicle owners, enforcement against underage driving and the need for consistent application of the law, irrespective of the accused’s family background. Meanwhile, the Keralam Police have also booked the minor's father under the Motor Vehicles Act.
LOP Flags Repeat Of Fatal Road Accidents
During his submission, Leader of Opposition referred to an earlier accident at Nedumbassery in which a Mini Cooper allegedly driven by a 19-year-old killed three young people.
Pinarayi Vijayan, representing the Communist Party of India (Marxists) (CPI(M), said the recurrence of such fatal incidents was a matter of serious concern. He also referred to allegations that the minor’s father had attempted to intervene in the Cheranalloor case and urged the government to examine the circumstances closely.
The Mercedes crash in Cheranallor drew massive parallels to the Nedumbassery Mini Cooper crash which happened on October 11, 2026 ad was driven by 19-year-old youth named Suhail Sajeev son of a boutique owner in Ernakulam. An intoxicated Suhail rammed a scooter from behind on Nembassery airport road killing three youth including two young women.
The Mercedes driver by minor boy was doing roughly 100 km/h, subsequent investigations into the Mini Cooper driver revealed Instagram history showing him hitting speeds up to 220 km/h.
Home Minister Chennithala said he agreed with the concerns raised by the LOP and assured the House that the police would take strong action based on the findings of the investigation.
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