ETV Bharat / state

Chennai Youth Dies By Suicide At Kolukkumalai In Kerala

Idukki: A 25-year-old tourist from Chennai died by suicide at Kolukkumalai near Munnar on Monday morning, police said. The deceased was identified as N Dravinesh, a resident of Chennai. According to police, he was part of a 15-member tourist group that had travelled from Chennai to visit the hill station region.

The incident occurred around 7 AM at the Simhapara View Point in Kolukkumalai, a popular high-altitude tourist destination in Chinnakanal known for its steep cliffs and panoramic valleys. Preliminary investigations indicate that the youth had been under severe emotional distress due to personal relationship issues.

Police said Dravinesh had reportedly been speaking to friends about heartbreak and mental stress since the previous day. While the group was sightseeing at the viewpoint, he died by suicide.