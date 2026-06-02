Chennai Youth Dies By Suicide At Kolukkumalai In Kerala
Preliminary investigations indicate that the youth, a resident of Abhiramapuram, had been under severe emotional distress due to personal relationship issues
Published : June 2, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Idukki: A 25-year-old tourist from Chennai died by suicide at Kolukkumalai near Munnar on Monday morning, police said. The deceased was identified as N Dravinesh, a resident of Chennai. According to police, he was part of a 15-member tourist group that had travelled from Chennai to visit the hill station region.
The incident occurred around 7 AM at the Simhapara View Point in Kolukkumalai, a popular high-altitude tourist destination in Chinnakanal known for its steep cliffs and panoramic valleys. Preliminary investigations indicate that the youth had been under severe emotional distress due to personal relationship issues.
Police said Dravinesh had reportedly been speaking to friends about heartbreak and mental stress since the previous day. While the group was sightseeing at the viewpoint, he died by suicide.
Following the incident, personnel from the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services launched a difficult rescue and recovery operation. After hours of effort, the body was recovered and brought back to the top.
Officials from Santhanpara Police conducted inquest proceedings at the site before shifting the body to the mortuary at Idukki Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police have registered a case and initiated a detailed investigation. The incident has also renewed concerns over tourist safety and protective measures at hazardous viewpoints in the hill region.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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