Chennai To Have Picturesque 'Gateway' From Kathipara To Airport
After the tender for the project is finalized, the contractors will be given a deadline of four months to complete the work.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 9:21 PM IST
Chennai: The Greater Chennai Corporation is planning to build a "gateway" from Kathipara to the airport to attract tourists to the state capital.
Under the Chief Minister's Integrated Urban Plan, the civic body is planning to build a 4.8 km long 'gateway' in the city. The gateway will be constructed from Kathipara flyover in Guindy to the international airport. The GCC is implementing this new project with the aim of providing an unforgettable experience to domestic and foreign tourists arriving in the city by air. The 'gateway' will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 10.5 crore.
After the tender for the project is finalized, the contractors will be given a deadline of four months to complete the work. The Greater Chennai Corporation has also decided to hand over the responsibility of maintaining the 'gateway' for the next three years to the same contractor.
Civic authorities are redesigning the entire highway approach to give Chennai a distinct visual identity, matching major airport boulevards seen in cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
The GCC is removing damaged pavements, obsolete concrete barriers, outdated signboards, and overgrown vegetation. Before starting fresh construction, utility lines will be organized and temporary traffic diversions set up.
The main corridor will feature widened, paved footpaths and dedicated pedestrian corridors. Native shade trees, ornamental flowering plants, and green lawns will line the route. To make nighttime driving safer, decorative landscape lighting and bollard lights will be installed along footpaths and at all three airport access points.
To showcase local identity, the stretch will display thematic art installations highlighting Tamil Nadu’s heritage and history. Modern street furniture, uniform direction signs, and passenger seating benches will be placed at regular intervals along pedestrian paths.
A major chunk of the budget, i.e. around Rs 4.92 crore is reserved for transforming the nearly one-acre VIP Park near the airport gate, along with a secondary municipal park near the underground bridge. Near the Nanganallur signal, worn-out public conveniences will be rebuilt, and cleared of abandoned vehicles and scrap metal.
The civic body is implementing various projects to give the city a world-class makeover. One such project- the second phase of the metro work in Chennai is nearing completion. In addition, various development works are being carried out to renovate the Marina Beach and obtain Blue Flag certificate for it. The projects will be implemented under the Chief Minister's Integrated Urban Plan.
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