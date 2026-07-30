ETV Bharat / state

Chennai To Have Picturesque 'Gateway' From Kathipara To Airport

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Corporation is planning to build a "gateway" from Kathipara to the airport to attract tourists to the state capital.

Under the Chief Minister's Integrated Urban Plan, the civic body is planning to build a 4.8 km long 'gateway' in the city. The gateway will be constructed from Kathipara flyover in Guindy to the international airport. The GCC is implementing this new project with the aim of providing an unforgettable experience to domestic and foreign tourists arriving in the city by air. The 'gateway' will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 10.5 crore.

After the tender for the project is finalized, the contractors will be given a deadline of four months to complete the work. The Greater Chennai Corporation has also decided to hand over the responsibility of maintaining the 'gateway' for the next three years to the same contractor.

Civic authorities are redesigning the entire highway approach to give Chennai a distinct visual identity, matching major airport boulevards seen in cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

The GCC is removing damaged pavements, obsolete concrete barriers, outdated signboards, and overgrown vegetation. Before starting fresh construction, utility lines will be organized and temporary traffic diversions set up.