Chennai: Head Constable Dismissed For Sexually Harassing Minor Boy Under Influence Of Alcohol
After the investigation, a case was booked against the head constable under the POCSO Act at Ashok Nagar Women Police Station.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 3:26 AM IST
Chennai: The head constable of the Greater Chennai Police, namely, P. Velappan, has been discharged from duties through dismissal from services due to allegations made against him regarding sexual abuse of a minor and making him drink liquor at his private place at Kodambakkam.
The head constable, a 2013 batch officer of Tamil Nadu Police Service, who was posted at the Vadapalani police station, has been discharged from duties through dismissal from services on receipt of orders issued by the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, A. Amalraj, as per Article 311 of the Constitution of India, according to an official press release.
It has been further informed by the concerned officials of the police department that the child, being an 11th-grade student, belonging to Nagercoil, came to Chennai with his parents along with his sister on May 25 for paying visits to the Siruvapuri Murugan Temple of the Thiruvallur District.
This happened as the boy’s uncle called his friend, Velappan, who both drank liquor together. After falling asleep due to the effects of alcohol, Velappan woke the boy while he was still drunk, forced liquor into the boy's mouth, and molested him.
To protect himself from further harm, the young boy hit the accused with the remote of the television set and raised an alarm. In addition, he locked the door from the outside and ran away from there. The boy then proceeded to the police station at Ashok Nagar and registered a case against Velappan. Thereafter, the police came to the spot and arrested Velappan and took him to the police station.
After the investigation, a case was booked against the head constable under the POCSO Act at Ashok Nagar Women Police Station. After that, he was presented in front of a local court and sent to judicial custody.