ETV Bharat / state

Chennai: Head Constable Dismissed For Sexually Harassing Minor Boy Under Influence Of Alcohol

Chennai: The head constable of the Greater Chennai Police, namely, P. Velappan, has been discharged from duties through dismissal from services due to allegations made against him regarding sexual abuse of a minor and making him drink liquor at his private place at Kodambakkam.

The head constable, a 2013 batch officer of Tamil Nadu Police Service, who was posted at the Vadapalani police station, has been discharged from duties through dismissal from services on receipt of orders issued by the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, A. Amalraj, as per Article 311 of the Constitution of India, according to an official press release.

It has been further informed by the concerned officials of the police department that the child, being an 11th-grade student, belonging to Nagercoil, came to Chennai with his parents along with his sister on May 25 for paying visits to the Siruvapuri Murugan Temple of the Thiruvallur District.