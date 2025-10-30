ETV Bharat / state

Chennai Pet Owners Sans Valid Licences Will Be Slapped Fine Of Rs 5,000 From Nov 24

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has passed a resolution to impose a fine of Rs. 5,000 on pet owners who fail to obtain valid licences for their pets starting November 24.

The decision was taken during the civic body's council meeting held on Thursday at Ripon Building, following a rise in public complaints on unregulated pet ownership including pets causing inconvenience to pedestrians and hygiene issues due to pet waste left on public roads.

As per the resolution, according to section 292 of the Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act, 1998 and Rules 2023, all pet owners residing within GCC limits must obtain a licence to legally keep pets. The civic body had already introduced an online licensing system for pet owners in August, 2023 to streamline registration and ensure responsible pet ownership.