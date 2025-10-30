Chennai Pet Owners Sans Valid Licences Will Be Slapped Fine Of Rs 5,000 From Nov 24
The pet owners are required to keep their pets on a leash and make them wear a muzzle while they are taken to public places.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 3:47 PM IST
Chennai: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has passed a resolution to impose a fine of Rs. 5,000 on pet owners who fail to obtain valid licences for their pets starting November 24.
The decision was taken during the civic body's council meeting held on Thursday at Ripon Building, following a rise in public complaints on unregulated pet ownership including pets causing inconvenience to pedestrians and hygiene issues due to pet waste left on public roads.
As per the resolution, according to section 292 of the Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act, 1998 and Rules 2023, all pet owners residing within GCC limits must obtain a licence to legally keep pets. The civic body had already introduced an online licensing system for pet owners in August, 2023 to streamline registration and ensure responsible pet ownership.
Key Highlights of the New Rules
- Pet owners must ensure controlled breeding, vaccination, sterilisation, and licencing of their pets.
- Pets must not cause disturbance or nuisance to public.
- Pets taken to public places must be on a leash and wear a muzzle.
- Pet owners are responsible for cleaning up pet waste in public spaces.
Pet owners have been given a one-month grace period to obtain the licences. From November 24, those who fail to comply will face penalties.
- A Rs.5,000 fine will be imposed on households keeping unlicensed pets.
- Pet owners who take their animals out in public without a leash or muzzle will be fined Rs500.
Corporation officials, including zonal health and sanitation officers, will conduct door-to-door inspections and collect fines from violators. The new regulations will officially come into effect on November 24, marking a major step by the Greater Chennai Corporation towards promoting responsible pet ownership and maintaining urban hygiene.
