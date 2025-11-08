Chennai Metro Rail Facilitates Transportation Of Life-Saving Organ Within 20 Minutes
A donor's lung was transported on metro rail covering seven stations in 20 minutes.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 10:03 PM IST
Chennai: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited played a crucial role in transporting a life-saving organ from Meenambakkam Metro Station to AG-DMS Metro Station on Saturday.
A donor's lung was transported on the Metro Rail in 20 minutes, covering seven stations, while transportation on the road would have taken longer. According to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) press release, the organ consignment team from Bengaluru arrived at the Chennai airport by air ambulance and reached Meenambakkam metro station at 2:07 pm.
"With the support and coordination of Chennai Metro rail officials and station staff, the team boarded the metro train and reached AG-DMS Metro Station safely at 02:28 pm covering seven stations", said a post on X by CMRL.
Chennai Metro Rail Facilitates Timely Transportation of Donor Lungs for Transplantation— Chennai Metro Rail (@cmrlofficial) November 8, 2025
Chennai Metro Rail Limited played a crucial role in supporting life-saving organ transportation from Meenambakkam Metro Station to AG-DMS Metro Station today 8.11.2025, with the recent… pic.twitter.com/nJXobVyuEh
"The medical team immediately departed by ambulance to Apollo Hospital at Greams road where the lung transplant procedure was scheduled to take place. Within short time Chennai metro rail could prepare and facilitate them for transplantation quickly with the arrangements. Chennai Metro Rail remains dedicated to serving the public not only through efficient urban transport but also by contributing to emergency medical services and life-saving initiatives across the city," said the post.
The consignment transportation was facilitated under the recent amendment to the Metro Railways (Carriage and Ticket) Amendment Rules, as per Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) guidelines.
