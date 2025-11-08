ETV Bharat / state

Chennai Metro Rail Facilitates Transportation Of Life-Saving Organ Within 20 Minutes

Chennai: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited played a crucial role in transporting a life-saving organ from Meenambakkam Metro Station to AG-DMS Metro Station on Saturday.

A donor's lung was transported on the Metro Rail in 20 minutes, covering seven stations, while transportation on the road would have taken longer. According to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) press release, the organ consignment team from Bengaluru arrived at the Chennai airport by air ambulance and reached Meenambakkam metro station at 2:07 pm.



"With the support and coordination of Chennai Metro rail officials and station staff, the team boarded the metro train and reached AG-DMS Metro Station safely at 02:28 pm covering seven stations", said a post on X by CMRL.