ETV Bharat / state

Premium Credit Card Scam: Tamil Nadu Man Duped of ₹17.60 Lakh; West Bengal Youth Arrested

Abul Hussain Sheikh of Naoda in Murshidabad district, was arrested by a special team of the Chennai East Zone Cyber Crime Police on November 6. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: A 26-year-old man from West Bengal has been arrested for allegedly cheating a Chennai resident of ₹17.60 lakh by promising to arrange a premium credit card with exclusive benefits.

The accused, identified as Abul Hussain Sheikh of Naoda in Murshidabad district, was arrested by a special team of the Chennai East Zone Cyber Crime Police on Friday (November 6).

According to the police, Keerthivasan, 34, a resident of Nungambakkam, received a call from an unidentified person on April 23 offering to arrange a premium credit card based on his credit score. The caller promised special privileges and benefits associated with the card.

The caller subsequently sent him a website link through WhatsApp and asked him to register by entering personal information, including his bank account details. Trusting the offer, Keerthivasan followed the instructions.

The next day, the caller allegedly sent him a mobile phone and asked him to insert his SIM card into it, claiming that this was necessary for two-step security verification to process the credit card application.

Soon after Keerthivasan inserted his SIM card into the new device, ₹10 lakh was withdrawn from his bank account through online transactions. Another ₹7,60,440 was allegedly transferred using his credit card, taking the total loss to ₹17,60,440.

After discovering the transactions, Keerthivasan lodged a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and approached the Eastern Zone Cyber Crime Police Station in Chennai. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.