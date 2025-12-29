ETV Bharat / state

Chennai Man Held For Stabbing Girlfriend In Central Kolkata Guest House

Kolkata: A man from Chennai was arrested on the charges of attempt to murder for stabbing his girlfriend in the shoulder at a guest house in Central Kolkata, an official of the Kolkata police said on Monday. The severely wounded woman is currently undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital, they added.

Police said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon inside a rented room (No. 412) of the guest house named PP Nest at 159 BB Ganguly Street under the Muchipara police station limits. Preliminary investigation reveals that the stabbing was an outcome of an affair-related dispute. The knife wound left the 38-year-old woman from North 24 Paraganas bleeding profusely. As she started screaming, the guest house staffers rushed her to Nil Ratan Sarkar Medical College and Hospital, where she has been kept under observation. Hee statement would be recorded once she is stable.

Meanwhile, the attacker, identified as Pranab Kumar Selvaraj (40) of JV Nagar area in Chennai, was arrested, and a case of attempt to murder under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 has been registered against him. Police said Selvaraj was also put up at the same guest house, and initial questioning revealed various inconsistencies in his statement. He will be produced in the court to seek police remand for questioning. Efforts are being made to find out where the weapon used in the attack was brought from.