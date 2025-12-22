ETV Bharat / state

Chennai Looks Towards Miyawaki Forests To Tackle Pollution And Increasing Heat

Experts say that a Miyawaki forest can be established with 800 to 1200 trees per acre, along with plants and vines that add up to 4,000 plants.

To establish a dense forest like Miyawaki, at least 1000 to 1500 square metres of space is required to plant at least 110 plants that include vines and trees. Instead of planting a single tree, several small plants and vines are planted together. Trees that grow 15 to 20 feet tall like pomegranate and jackfruit, can be planted.

In Chennai, they are being established in areas including Adyar, Secretariat Park, Chepauk, Sholinganallur and Varasavakkam. Experts say that by establishing such forests, the temperature is controlled, and the possibility of more birds coming to the area increases.

These forests get their name after Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, who pioneered a new method of creating dense forests by growing more plants and trees in a smaller space. Such forests are being created all over the world.

Chennai: The Miyawaki method is being tried out to tackle the issue of pollution in Chennai. Unused areas such as vacant lots, water bodies and government outposts are being identified for raising Miyawaki forests in collaboration with the Greater Chennai Corporation and private charitable organisations.

They explain that if trees are planted close together, one can run out of space. Hence, fewer trees should be planted. While native trees need a spacing of eight to ten feet between them, smaller ones like papaya and curry need only two to three feet. It is suggested that native and smaller trees should be kept together, as roots of small trees do not spread too far.

For Miyawaki forest trees, natural and chemical free fertilizers are needed. Generally, the soil should be tested to see which minerals are lacking, and one can add minerals accordingly and grow dense forests using natural fertilizers such as vermicompost, cow dung, goat dung, chicken waste, coconut fibre and biodegradable waste.

In cities like Chennai, Coimbatore and Salem, the local governments make fertilizers using biodegradable waste. They can also be purchased and used in Miyawaki forests. These forests should be maintained by removing weeds and watering the trees for the first two years. After that, they grow into a forest over the next two to three years. Its growth continues over time.

A view of a Miyawaki forest in Chennai (ETV Bharat)

Experts say that Miyawaki forests bring down temperatures facilitating walks for people in the green forest environment. Such forests provide clean air and a healthy environment while facilitating the arrival of migratory birds, while providing them with food.

They underline that the heat island effect can be experienced in cities. This means that the heat generated by air conditioners, vehicles, construction activity and computers needs to be absorbed in one place. In places like Chennai, where there are few trees, this heat is not absorbed and keeps on circulating. It can be absorbed by Miyawaki forests.

The National Green Policy calls for 33 per cent of a city to be covered by green space. Out of the total ​​130060 square kilometres in Tamil Nadu, only 23.7 per cent is covered by green space. In the case of Chennai, out of the total area of ​​426 square kilometres only 12 per cent is covered by green space, because of which the people do not get clean air, and even a slight increase in temperature affects them.

Ramachandran went on to state that the 2016 cyclone Vardah uprooted 45,000 trees in Chennai, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur districts of which 17,000 trees were in Chennai alone. Similarly, the 2018 cyclone Gaja uprooted several lakhs of trees across Tamil Nadu. After such losses, the need for increasing the Miyawaki forests is being felt all the more.

He said that Miyawaki forests can go a long way in conserving the biodiversity of places like Chennai where concrete has taken over the green spaces in a big way.