Chennai International Book Fair 2026 Begins; Karnataka Joins Tamil Nadu In Opposing NEP
Chennai International Book Fair, being held since 2023, began its latest edition on Thursday at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chepauk and will continue until January 18.
Published : January 16, 2026 at 10:40 PM IST
Chennai: Karnataka School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday said that Karnataka, like Tamil Nadu, is opposing the Union government’s National Education Policy (NEP), citing concerns over language imposition and funding discrimination.
The Chennai International Book Fair, being held since 2023, began its latest edition on Thursday at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chepauk and will continue until January 18. The inaugural ceremony was chaired by Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.
DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Karnataka School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, and Vasuki, Secretary of the School Education Department representing the Kerala government, attended the event as special guests.
Publishers and literary agents from more than 102 countries have confirmed their participation in the fair. From Tamil Nadu, 90 publishers are taking part, while 42 publishers from eight states such as Kerala, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Telangana, are participating at the national level. In addition, 28 literary agents trained by the Tamil Nadu government are attending the fair. Over 1,500 book titles are expected to be exchanged during the event.
Addressing the gathering, Kanimozhi said books offer a window into a person’s life and worldview. “Literature breaks barriers of religion, language, and ethnicity. This book fair helps us understand the lives, struggles, and identities of people across the world,” she said.
School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said it was a matter of pride that the Frankfurt Book Fair Management Committee was participating as a special invitee this year. “This will draw global attention from publishers and writers, helping the Chennai International Book Fair reach the next level,” he added.
Speaking at the event, Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa said literature has no boundaries and announced plans to launch a similar international book fair in Karnataka. “We will soon take steps in this direction, and guidance from experienced Tamil Nadu ministers will be valuable,” he said. He added that around 5,000 libraries have been established in rural Karnataka to promote reading habits. “Every day, one crore school students read the Preamble of the Constitution. We follow bilingual education, and our curriculum includes widely spoken languages such as Tamil, Malayalam, and Marathi,” he said.
Later, addressing the media, Bangarappa reiterated Karnataka’s opposition to the NEP. “Like Tamil Nadu, we have our own culture, language, and traditions. We respect our mother tongue and do not accept the imposition of Hindi. We also have our own state education policy, which is why we oppose the NEP,” he said. He further alleged that the Centre was discriminating against Karnataka in the allocation of education funds and said both states were fighting this together.
Reacting to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s remark that opponents of the NEP were confused, Bangarappa said, “The Union Minister is the one who is confused. The only language he understands is Modi’s language, and that is the problem.”
The three-day international book fair will also host seminars and panel discussions, with authors speaking on a wide range of topics.
