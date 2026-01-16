ETV Bharat / state

Chennai International Book Fair 2026 Begins; Karnataka Joins Tamil Nadu In Opposing NEP

Chennai: Karnataka School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday said that Karnataka, like Tamil Nadu, is opposing the Union government’s National Education Policy (NEP), citing concerns over language imposition and funding discrimination.

The Chennai International Book Fair, being held since 2023, began its latest edition on Thursday at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chepauk and will continue until January 18. The inaugural ceremony was chaired by Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Karnataka School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, and Vasuki, Secretary of the School Education Department representing the Kerala government, attended the event as special guests.

Publishers and literary agents from more than 102 countries have confirmed their participation in the fair. From Tamil Nadu, 90 publishers are taking part, while 42 publishers from eight states such as Kerala, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Telangana, are participating at the national level. In addition, 28 literary agents trained by the Tamil Nadu government are attending the fair. Over 1,500 book titles are expected to be exchanged during the event.

Addressing the gathering, Kanimozhi said books offer a window into a person’s life and worldview. “Literature breaks barriers of religion, language, and ethnicity. This book fair helps us understand the lives, struggles, and identities of people across the world,” she said.