ETV Bharat / state

Ice Cream Shop On Chennai Outskirts Sealed Over Misleading Alcohol-Themed Flavours, Safety Violations

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department has sealed a popular ice cream outlet in Thirumangalam on Chennai outskirts after an inspection uncovered multiple regulatory violations.

While tests confirmed that the products contained no alcohol despite names such as Whiskey, Vodka and Rum Ice Cream, authorities said the shop misled consumers and failed to comply with food safety standards.

A complaint claimed that the shop located in Thirumangalam near Annanagar on Chennai outskirts was serving ice creams containing alcohol. Acting on the directions of Thiruvallur District Food Safety Officer Kathiravan, a team led by Ambattur Food Safety Officer Ravichandran inspected the outlet on July 6.

During the inspection, officials collected samples of the ice creams for analysis.