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Ice Cream Shop On Chennai Outskirts Sealed Over Misleading Alcohol-Themed Flavours, Safety Violations

Though tests found no alcohol, officials cited multiple violations, including misleading branding and substandard manufacturing conditions.

Ice cream outlet sealed in Chennai over food safety violations.
Ice cream outlet sealed in Chennai over food safety violations. ((ETV Bharat))
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 18, 2026 at 7:17 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department has sealed a popular ice cream outlet in Thirumangalam on Chennai outskirts after an inspection uncovered multiple regulatory violations.

While tests confirmed that the products contained no alcohol despite names such as Whiskey, Vodka and Rum Ice Cream, authorities said the shop misled consumers and failed to comply with food safety standards.

A complaint claimed that the shop located in Thirumangalam near Annanagar on Chennai outskirts was serving ice creams containing alcohol. Acting on the directions of Thiruvallur District Food Safety Officer Kathiravan, a team led by Ambattur Food Safety Officer Ravichandran inspected the outlet on July 6.

During the inspection, officials collected samples of the ice creams for analysis.

"The examination confirmed that no alcohol was mixed in the ice creams. However, we have sealed the shop for selling ice creams under the names of Whiskey Ice Cream, Vodka Ice Cream, and Rum Ice Cream to children, regardless of age,” said food safety officials.

Officials said the shop resorted to misleading branding that warranted regulatory action while the inspection also revealed that the ice creams were being manufactured under substandard conditions.

Officials found that products made with vegetable fat were being sold as ice cream while banners falsely described the products as "natural ice cream", and incorrect information had been provided regarding the business location.

"The inspection uncovered several violations of food safety and branding norms. Appropriate action has been taken in accordance with the regulations," officials said.

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TAGGED:

FOOD SAFETY VIOLATIONS IN CHENNAI
TAMIL NADU FOOD SAFETY VIOLATIONS
TAMIL NADU FOOD SAFETY DEPARTMENT
CHENNAI ICE CREAM SHOP SEALED

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