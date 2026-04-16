Madras High Court Upholds Tamil Nadu Government's Ban On Political and Religious Events in Private Schools
In March, the Tamil Nadu government ordered private schools to refrain from hosting political, religious, or ideological events
Published : April 16, 2026 at 9:40 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday upheld the Tamil Nadu government’s directive to prohibit the conduct of political, ideological, or religious events in private schools across the state.
In March this year, the Tamil Nadu government issued an order that mandated private schools to refrain from hosting events that are political, religious, or ideological in nature. The order also informed schools to submit an annual undertaking by April 30 each year.
Two schools, Saraswathi Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Vellore and Sri Kamaraj Vidyalaya Primary School in Chennai, challenged the government’s order and filed a petition in the High Court, which was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice S.A. Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arulmurugan.
Representing the schools, the counsel argued that the government’s order was unlawful and violated their fundamental rights. They further contended that the blanket ban on conducting such events, even during school holidays or after regular school hours, was unjustifiable.
The petitioners also requested a stay on the government’s condition that mentions revocation of a school’s recognition if it failed to submit the required undertaking.
After hearing arguments from all parties, the bench declined to grant a stay. However, the court granted interim relief by staying the specific provision that required schools to submit an annual undertaking to ensure compliance with the order.
Following the order, the Tamil Nadu government has been asked to file its response within four weeks.
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