ETV Bharat / state

'Improper To Understate Asset Details': Madras HC Seeks IT Reply On Plea Against Rs 100 Cr Mismatch In Vijay's Poll Affidavits

Vijay submitting his nomination paper in Perambur ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Madras High Court on Monday sought a response from the Income Tax Department into the alleged inconsistencies in the assets declared by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. During the hearing, the court observed that it was improper for TVK leader Vijay, who filed nomination papers in two constituencies, to understate his asset value by Rs 100 crore in one of the affidavits filed for a constituency. Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are scheduled on April 23 and Vijay is contesting from two seats, Perambur and Trichy East.