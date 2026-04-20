'Improper To Understate Asset Details': Madras HC Seeks IT Reply On Plea Against Rs 100 Cr Mismatch In Vijay's Poll Affidavits
Vijay has declared Rs 115.13 crore in Perambur affidavit and Rs 220.15 crore in Trichy East, showing a mismatch of over Rs 100 crore.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
Chennai: Madras High Court on Monday sought a response from the Income Tax Department into the alleged inconsistencies in the assets declared by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
During the hearing, the court observed that it was improper for TVK leader Vijay, who filed nomination papers in two constituencies, to understate his asset value by Rs 100 crore in one of the affidavits filed for a constituency.
Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are scheduled on April 23 and Vijay is contesting from two seats, Perambur and Trichy East.
Vignesh, a voter from Perambur constituency, filed a petition in the Madras High Court alleging that affidavits submitted by Vijay in the two constituencies contained contradictory information and that he had concealed details regarding his assets in Perambur constituency.
"In the affidavit filed for Perambur constituency, Vijay declared his asset value as Rs 115,13,63,000 but in the affidavit filed for Trichy East constituency, he declared it as Rs 220,15,62,000. Since asset value in Perambur affidavit is over Rs 100 crore lower than the value declared in Trichy East, it amounts to concealing factual information. The Income Tax Department and the Election Commission must be ordered to investigate whether the asset details submitted by Vijay are true."
A bench led by Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arulmurugan observed that it was indeed improper for a candidate who had filed nomination papers in two constituencies to understate asset details by Rs 100 crore in one of them. It directed the Income Tax Department to file a response regarding the case and adjourned the hearing to next week.
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