Chennai Cyber Crime Wing Arrests YouTuber For Making Defamatory Remarks Against BJP Leader
In the complaint, Abdullah stated that Mukthar and former BJP functionary Trichy Surya had made defamatory remarks about her and her newborn twins
Published : June 10, 2026 at 9:43 PM IST
Chennai: YouTuber Mukthar Ahmed (50), who had been absconding for nearly a week, was arrested by the Chennai Cyber Crime Wing.
According to sources, Ahmed was apprehended from Mysuru in Karnataka. He was booked for allegedly making sexually explicit and defamatory remarks against BJP leader Alisha Abdullah.
Abdullah, a well-known car racer, joined the BJP in 2022 and serves as the State Secretary for the Youth and Sports Development Wing of Tamil Nadu BJP. Abdullah had not been participating in political events for the last one year due to her pregnancy and childbirth. Recently, she lodged a complaint at the Chennai Police Commissioner's office against Mukthar.
In the complaint, she stated that Mukthar and former BJP functionary Trichy Surya had made defamatory remarks about her and her newborn twins. Based on the complaint, the Chennai South Zone Cyber Crime police registered a case under sections related to defamation and outraging the modesty of a woman, and initiated an investigation.
" mukhtar has now been remanded to judicial custody. despite having over 20 cases against him, no serious action was taken earlier. this time, he has been arrested and remanded in a non-bailable case. the law is finally taking its course."— Dr. Alisha Abdullah (@alishaabdullah) June 10, 2026
thank you @CTR_Nirmalkumar avl.
Hon…
Meanwhile, the day after the complaint was filed, Cyber Crime police arrested Surya in Trichy. He was brought to Chennai, interrogated, produced before a court, and subsequently imprisoned. The police had also stated that they were searching for Mukthar, who had gone into hiding.
It has now been reported that Cyber Crime police have arrested Mukthar, who had been hiding in Bengaluru. The police plan to bring him to Chennai and produce him before a court.
In a post regarding the complaint she filed against Mukthar, Abdullah stated, "I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and the police for immediately addressing my complaint and taking action. Furthermore, Vijay, the leader of Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam who consistently speaks up for women's safety has walked the talk through this action. I thank him at this moment."
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