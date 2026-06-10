ETV Bharat / state

Chennai Cyber Crime Wing Arrests YouTuber For Making Defamatory Remarks Against BJP Leader

Chennai: YouTuber Mukthar Ahmed (50), who had been absconding for nearly a week, was arrested by the Chennai Cyber Crime Wing.

According to sources, Ahmed was apprehended from Mysuru in Karnataka. He was booked for allegedly making sexually explicit and defamatory remarks against BJP leader Alisha Abdullah.

Abdullah, a well-known car racer, joined the BJP in 2022 and serves as the State Secretary for the Youth and Sports Development Wing of Tamil Nadu BJP. Abdullah had not been participating in political events for the last one year due to her pregnancy and childbirth. Recently, she lodged a complaint at the Chennai Police Commissioner's office against Mukthar.

In the complaint, she stated that Mukthar and former BJP functionary Trichy Surya had made defamatory remarks about her and her newborn twins. Based on the complaint, the Chennai South Zone Cyber ​​Crime police registered a case under sections related to defamation and outraging the modesty of a woman, and initiated an investigation.