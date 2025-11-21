Chennai Court Declared 3 People Guilty In Former AIADMK MLA Sudharsanam Murder Case
Sudarsanam was the AIADMK MLA from Gummidipoondi in Thiruvallur district and the Minister for Backwards Classes Welfare, and he was killed on January 9, 2005.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 11:31 PM IST
Chennai: The Chennai Additional Sessions Court has convicted three members of the Bawaria robbery gang in the AIADMK MLA murder case.
Sudarsanam was the AIADMK MLA from Gummidipoondi in Thiruvallur district and the Minister for Backwards Classes Welfare. On January 9, 2005, at 2.45 am, a gang of five people broke into his house in Thaakkulam near Periypalayam, shot him dead, attacked his wife and sons and looted 62 sovereigns of gold ornaments.
Upon learning about the murder of her party MLA, the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa issued a shoot-to-kill order to arrest the robbers. Five special teams were formed under the leadership of IG Jangid to nab the culprits. The special team, which worked intensively on the matter, found the robbers within the next month.
The main culprit was arrested on February 1 of the same year. Following this, in March, the special police force arrested the Bavaria robbers from Haryana and Rajasthan involved in this case.
Furthermore, two of the main accused in this case were encountered in the northern state in September. The adventure story of the Jangit gang catching the Bawaria robbers in Rajasthan was later released as a film named ‘Theeran Adhikaram Ondru’.
The special police force registered a case against 32 people in this case. Out of these, 9 people, including Om Prakash and his brother Jagadish from Haryana, were arrested. But 3 women who were granted bail in this case are absconding. Two of the arrested people, including Om Prakash Bawaria, died in jail.
The case against the remaining 4 people, Jagadish, Rakesh, Ashok and Jaildar Singh, was being heard by Judge Abraham Lincoln of the Chennai Additional Sessions Court in the Chennai District Collectorate premises. 86 people were examined as police witnesses in the case. After the investigation from all sides was completed, it was announced that the verdict in the case against four people, including Jagadish, will be delivered today, November 21.
Following this, the lawyer appearing for the accused said, "Since the charge sheet mentions that there were robberies, robberies and murders under sections 396 and 397 of the IPC, a lesser sentence should be given. "There is no evidence that the three accused committed the murder," he said.
Following this, the judge adjourned the verdict, saying that "the sentence against Jaildar Singh and the accused will be announced on November 24."