Chennai Court Declared 3 People Guilty In Former AIADMK MLA Sudharsanam Murder Case

Chennai: The Chennai Additional Sessions Court has convicted three members of the Bawaria robbery gang in the AIADMK MLA murder case.

Sudarsanam was the AIADMK MLA from Gummidipoondi in Thiruvallur district and the Minister for Backwards Classes Welfare. On January 9, 2005, at 2.45 am, a gang of five people broke into his house in Thaakkulam near Periypalayam, shot him dead, attacked his wife and sons and looted 62 sovereigns of gold ornaments.

Upon learning about the murder of her party MLA, the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa issued a shoot-to-kill order to arrest the robbers. Five special teams were formed under the leadership of IG Jangid to nab the culprits. The special team, which worked intensively on the matter, found the robbers within the next month.

The main culprit was arrested on February 1 of the same year. Following this, in March, the special police force arrested the Bavaria robbers from Haryana and Rajasthan involved in this case.

Furthermore, two of the main accused in this case were encountered in the northern state in September. The adventure story of the Jangit gang catching the Bawaria robbers in Rajasthan was later released as a film named ‘Theeran Adhikaram Ondru’.