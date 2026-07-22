ETV Bharat / state

To Curb Corruption, Chennai Corporation To Train 2,000 Officials On Tender Procedures

Chennai Corporation officials said the training is expected to address issues that have affected civic projects in recent years ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: In an effort to improve transparency and prevent corruption in the civic body's procurement process, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has decided to provide specialised training on tender procedures to nearly 2,000 officials.

According to corporation sources, the initiative will be held under the leadership of the Chennai Corporation Commissioner and is aimed at strengthening officials' understanding of tendering rules, procurement regulations, and evaluation procedures.

The Tamil Nadu government has intensified its anti-corruption drive and is adopting a stricter approach against public servants accused of accepting bribes. The government has initiated disciplinary action, including dismissal from service, and registered criminal cases against officials found guilty of corruption.

Officials also pointed out that more than 2,000 tenders across various departments, including municipalities, public works, highways and transport, have reportedly been cancelled over allegations of corruption and procedural irregularities during the previous DMK government's tenure.