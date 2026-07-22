To Curb Corruption, Chennai Corporation To Train 2,000 Officials On Tender Procedures
The Tamil Nadu government has intensified its anti-corruption drive and is adopting a stringent approach against public servants accused of accepting bribes.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
Chennai: In an effort to improve transparency and prevent corruption in the civic body's procurement process, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has decided to provide specialised training on tender procedures to nearly 2,000 officials.
According to corporation sources, the initiative will be held under the leadership of the Chennai Corporation Commissioner and is aimed at strengthening officials' understanding of tendering rules, procurement regulations, and evaluation procedures.
The Tamil Nadu government has intensified its anti-corruption drive and is adopting a stricter approach against public servants accused of accepting bribes. The government has initiated disciplinary action, including dismissal from service, and registered criminal cases against officials found guilty of corruption.
Officials also pointed out that more than 2,000 tenders across various departments, including municipalities, public works, highways and transport, have reportedly been cancelled over allegations of corruption and procedural irregularities during the previous DMK government's tenure.
As part of the new initiative, nearly 2,000 officials, from Divisional Assistant Engineers to Chief Engineers, will undergo the specialised training programme.
The training is scheduled to be held over five days during the last week of July and half-day sessions would cover key aspects of public procurement.
The programme will include modules on tender issuance procedures, scrutiny and evaluation of bids, procurement rules, tender transparency, e-tendering, e-procurement processes, and project evaluation.
Corporation officials said the training is expected to address issues that have affected civic projects in recent years, including allegations of pre-determined tenders, favouritism, limited bidding opportunities, contract cancellations, and arbitration disputes, all of which have delayed the execution of several municipal projects.
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