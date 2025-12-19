ETV Bharat / state

Chennai Corporation Bans Purchase And Rearing Of Pitbull, Rottweiler Breeds

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Corporation council on Friday passed a resolution banning the purchase and rearing of Pitbull and Rottweiler dog breeds in the city from Saturday (December 20). The council meeting was held at the Ripon Building under the chairmanship of Mayor R. Priya, during which several key announcements were made.

As per the resolution, a fine of Rs 1 lakh will be imposed on those who newly purchase and rear Pitbull and Rottweiler breeds in Chennai. The resolution was introduced in the council and passed unanimously.

With the problem of stray dog ​​bites becoming a major issue in Chennai recently, the Corporation is showing increased vigilance in taking measures to prevent stray dog ​​bites. In particular, the Chennai Corporation had already announced various regulations for pet owners, including the requirement to vaccinate their pets and obtain licenses for their dogs.

Additionally, in the meeting, it was made mandatory to use a collar and muzzle when taking already licensed Pitbull and Rottweiler dogs outside. The Corporation has also warned that owners who do not comply with this will be fined Rs 5,000.