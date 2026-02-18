Chennai Corporation Announces 'Ropecar' Facility at Marina Beach
The Chennai civic body is planning to introduce a ropeway car facility from the Lighthouse to the Anna Memorial along the Marina Beach.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 10:02 PM IST
Chennai: Chennai mayor Priya on Wednesday presented the financial statement for the year 2025-26 in the Chennai Metropolitan Corporation. In this financial statement, 90 announcements have been made.
Among these, it has been announced in the Chennai Corporation budget that it is planned to introduce a ropeway car facility for tourists from the Lighthouse to the CN Annadurai Memorial along the Marina Beach as a measure to improve tourism.
These 'rope car' routes will provide a way to see the city from a unique angle and will also enhance the experience of tourists. The announcement also stated that these ropeways will be set up on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis to provide panoramic views of the city and its surroundings and create unforgettable experiences.
Smart Parking Management Project
A Smart Parking Management System will also be implemented in 20 key areas, including Marina, Besant Nagar, Washermanpet, and Nungambakkam. This project will include improved roadside parking, digital and QR code-based payment, camera-based surveillance, and digital analytics. The Smart Parking Management Project will be implemented across the city on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis.
Nolampur Lake, Ramanthangal Lake and Subramania Lakes under the Greater Chennai Corporation will be upgraded with climate resilience, Blue Green Infrastructure, including Bio Filtration Zones, walkways and other facilities at a cost of Rs. 35 crore, it was announced during the Budget. Marina Beach is a popular landmark in Chennai, and lakhs of tourists visit the beach every year.
