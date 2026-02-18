ETV Bharat / state

Chennai Corporation Announces 'Ropecar' Facility at Marina Beach

Chennai: Chennai mayor Priya on Wednesday presented the financial statement for the year 2025-26 in the Chennai Metropolitan Corporation. In this financial statement, 90 announcements have been made.

Among these, it has been announced in the Chennai Corporation budget that it is planned to introduce a ropeway car facility for tourists from the Lighthouse to the CN Annadurai Memorial along the Marina Beach as a measure to improve tourism.

These 'rope car' routes will provide a way to see the city from a unique angle and will also enhance the experience of tourists. The announcement also stated that these ropeways will be set up on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis to provide panoramic views of the city and its surroundings and create unforgettable experiences.