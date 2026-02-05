Chennai Cop Suspended In Gangster Murder Case, Dies By Suicide
Sevvapettai police said the deceased SSI was under mental stress due to his suspension as he was only six months away from retirement.
Chennai: A Special Sub-Inspector (SSI), who was suspended in connection with the murder of a gangster at Kilpauk Government Hospital, allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday, police said.
Police said Giridharan's body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigations are underway.
Notorious gangster, Aadhi alias Adikesavan, a resident of Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, in Chennai's Kolathur had several pending cases, including murder and assault, against him. On January 12, Aadhi had gone to Kilpauk Government Hospital to visit his wife, who had been admitted for childbirth.
After visiting his wife, Aadhi was talking on the phone at the back of the hospital when some unidentified men, wearing helmets, attacked him and he died on the spot.
The murder, which took place in broad daylight in a crowded government hospital, sent shockwaves throughout Tamil Nadu. Following this, Kilpauk police registered a case and arrested nine people in connection with the murder case.
Meanwhile, four cops, including three female constables who were on duty when the incident took place, and SSI Giridharan, were suspended.
Giridharan hailed from Veppampattu Thirunagar area of Tiruvallur district.
On Wednesday afternoon, Giridharan went to his room after lunch, saying he wanted to take a nap. Later in the evening, his wife, Vinitha, knocked on the door but he did not respond. Frightened, Vinitha informed the neighbours.
Following this, neighbours came to the SSI's house and broke down the door. On entering the room, they found Giridharan lying unconscious on the floor. Police sent Giridharan's body to the Tiruvallur District Government Hospital for post-mortem.
According to the police, preliminary investigations suggest Giridharan was under mental stress due to his suspension, as he was only six months away from retirement. The Sevvapettai police have registered a case regarding this incident and are conducting an investigation.
The deceased, Giridharan, joined the police force in 1994. His last posting was at the Kilpauk Government Hospital police station. He is survived by his wife, Vinitha (50), a 24-year-old daughter, and a 22-year-old son.
An official of Sevvapettai police said, "We are probing the matter. We are also investigating who he spoke to and what he discussed with them before his death."
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
