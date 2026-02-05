ETV Bharat / state

Chennai Cop Suspended In Gangster Murder Case, Dies By Suicide

Chennai: A Special Sub-Inspector (SSI), who was suspended in connection with the murder of a gangster at Kilpauk Government Hospital, allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday, police said.

Police said Giridharan's body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigations are underway.

Notorious gangster, Aadhi alias Adikesavan, a resident of Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, in Chennai's Kolathur had several pending cases, including murder and assault, against him. On January 12, Aadhi had gone to Kilpauk Government Hospital to visit his wife, who had been admitted for childbirth.

After visiting his wife, Aadhi was talking on the phone at the back of the hospital when some unidentified men, wearing helmets, attacked him and he died on the spot.

The murder, which took place in broad daylight in a crowded government hospital, sent shockwaves throughout Tamil Nadu. Following this, Kilpauk police registered a case and arrested nine people in connection with the murder case.

Meanwhile, four cops, including three female constables who were on duty when the incident took place, and SSI Giridharan, were suspended.

Giridharan hailed from Veppampattu Thirunagar area of ​​Tiruvallur district.