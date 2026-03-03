ETV Bharat / state

CISF's Veteran Sniffer Dogs Employed At Chennai Airport Retire After Eight Years Of Service

Chennai CISF's Veteran Sniffer Dogs Employed At Airport Retire After Eight Years Of Service

Chennai: Three sniffer dogs of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who played a crucial role in securing Chennai International Airport for eight years, were formally retired from service on Monday.

The CISF, which is responsible for airport security, operates a dedicated Sniffer Dog Unit at Chennai Airport to detect explosives, narcotics and other security threats. Of the nine dogs currently deployed, three -Asha, Sweetie and Max - superannuated after completing distinguished service.

A farewell ceremony was held at the CISF office in Palavanthangal, Chennai. The retired canines were honoured with medals, garlands and service certificates. A ceremonial red carpet was rolled out, a cake was cut and flowers were showered on the dogs in recognition of their contribution.

CISF Deputy Inspector General Ponni and Chennai Airport Director Raja Kishore were present at the event.