ETV Bharat / state

Chennai-Bound Indigo Flight From Delhi Diverted To Hyderabad Following 'Smoke' Onboard, Lands Safely

Representational Image ( IANS )

Hyderabad: A Chennai-bound Indigo flight from Delhi was diverted here on Sunday after smoke was detected from a customer's personal electronic device kept in the overhead bin and the plane landed safely, the carrier said.

"IndiGo flight 6E 6115, operating from Delhi to Chennai on October 11, 2026, was diverted to Hyderabad after smoke was detected from a customer's personal electronic device. The cabin crew responded promptly and the situation was brought under control," Indigo said in a statement.