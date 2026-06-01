ETV Bharat / state

Chennai Bar Sealed After 18-Year-Old Woman Killed In Alleged Deliberate Car Ramming Following Clash

Chennai: Authorities have sealed a private bar in Chennai’s Koyambedu area after it was linked to the death of an 18-year-old woman who was allegedly run over by a car following a late-night altercation.

The victim, identified as Yancy, was from Anichankuppam in Villupuram district. She had travelled to Chennai to visit a friend and was staying at a female friend's residence. On the night of the incident, Yancy visited a private bar in Koyambedu along with a 17-year-old girl, another female friend, and two male friends.

At the same venue, Sumanth Sakthivel had arrived with his group of friends. Police said a dispute broke out between the two groups while they were drinking and dancing inside the bar. Following the argument, bar bouncers reportedly escorted both groups out of the premises.

Investigators said the confrontation continued outside around midnight, where members of both groups allegedly abused each other and got into a physical fight. Sumanth and his friends later left the spot in a car, while Yancy and her friends departed on a two-wheeler.

Police allege that soon after leaving the bar, Sumanth, who was allegedly intoxicated, drove recklessly and rammed the car into the two-wheeler carrying Yancy. She suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. The 17-year-old pillion rider sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at Kilpauk Government Hospital.