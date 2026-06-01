Chennai Bar Sealed After 18-Year-Old Woman Killed In Alleged Deliberate Car Ramming Following Clash
The victim, identified as Yancy, had travelled to Chennai to visit a friend and was staying at a female friend’s residence.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 8:16 PM IST
Chennai: Authorities have sealed a private bar in Chennai’s Koyambedu area after it was linked to the death of an 18-year-old woman who was allegedly run over by a car following a late-night altercation.
The victim, identified as Yancy, was from Anichankuppam in Villupuram district. She had travelled to Chennai to visit a friend and was staying at a female friend's residence. On the night of the incident, Yancy visited a private bar in Koyambedu along with a 17-year-old girl, another female friend, and two male friends.
At the same venue, Sumanth Sakthivel had arrived with his group of friends. Police said a dispute broke out between the two groups while they were drinking and dancing inside the bar. Following the argument, bar bouncers reportedly escorted both groups out of the premises.
Investigators said the confrontation continued outside around midnight, where members of both groups allegedly abused each other and got into a physical fight. Sumanth and his friends later left the spot in a car, while Yancy and her friends departed on a two-wheeler.
Police allege that soon after leaving the bar, Sumanth, who was allegedly intoxicated, drove recklessly and rammed the car into the two-wheeler carrying Yancy. She suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. The 17-year-old pillion rider sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at Kilpauk Government Hospital.
After the incident, Sumanth and his associates fled the scene. The Koyambedu police registered a case and launched an investigation using CCTV footage from the area. Along with the Puducherry police, Chennai police tracked down and arrested Sumanth Sakthivel and three of his friends from Puducherry, where they were allegedly hiding.
Police also arrested three more of Sumanth’s associates identified as Balaguru, Kishore and Joshua from Virugambakkam and Valasaravakkam in Chennai. A total of seven people have been arrested so far.
During interrogation, the accused reportedly told police that the clash began after Sumanth allegedly touched Yancy while dancing, which led to an argument with the men accompanying her. Police said the accused later confessed to intentionally hitting Yancy with their car.
Following the incident, officials from the Prohibition and Excise Department temporarily suspended the bar’s licence and sealed the premises.
Chennai police have booked the seven accused under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 103, 115(2), 351(3) and 109(1). Further investigation is underway.
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