Chennai Bar Brawl: Injured Teenage Girl, Undergoing Treatment, Dies
The girl was riding pillion with Yancy from Sri Lanka when the car rammed their two-wheeler. Yancy died on the spot.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Chennai: A 17-year -old girl, who was hit by a car following a brawl at a bar in Chennai's Koyambedu, died on Wednesday. This is the second death in the bar feud that broke out between the two groups on Saturday night.
Yancy (18) from Sri Lanka died the same night after receiving serious head injuries when a bar brawl involving two groups of youths spilled onto the road, and the rival group rammed their car into the scooter Yancy and her friend were riding.
Last Saturday, Yancy (18) and her five friends visited a private bar in Koyambedu, Chennai. While they were having a good time, another group of youths arrived at the bar, and an altercation broke out between the two groups, quickly escalating into a physical confrontation. Both groups exchanged blows before they were sent out of the bar by bouncers.
However, both groups continued their fight outside the bar. Passersby and bar bouncers again intervened and dispersed them. After that, Yancy and four of her friends left the scene, all riding a single two-wheeler while the rival group followed them in a car.
At that point, Yancy reportedly threw stones at the car. Enraged by the act, the car's occupants rammed their car into the two-wheeler. Due to the impact, Yancy and her friend were thrown from the bike. Yancy, who sustained a severe head injury, died instantly, while the teenager was admitted to Kilpauk Government Hospital. She succumbed to injuries on Wednesday
In connection with the incident, Koyambedu police arrested seven individuals and remanded them to judicial custody. Furthermore, the license of the private bar where the incident took place was revoked, and the premises were sealed by authorities.