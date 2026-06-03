ETV Bharat / state

Chennai Bar Brawl: Injured Teenage Girl, Undergoing Treatment, Dies

The girl was riding pillion with Yancy from Sri Lanka when the car rammed their two-wheeler. Yancy died on the spot ( Etv Bharat )

Chennai: A 17-year -old girl, who was hit by a car following a brawl at a bar in Chennai's Koyambedu, died on Wednesday. This is the second death in the bar feud that broke out between the two groups on Saturday night.

Yancy (18) from Sri Lanka died the same night after receiving serious head injuries when a bar brawl involving two groups of youths spilled onto the road, and the rival group rammed their car into the scooter Yancy and her friend were riding.

Last Saturday, Yancy (18) and her five friends visited a private bar in Koyambedu, Chennai. While they were having a good time, another group of youths arrived at the bar, and an altercation broke out between the two groups, quickly escalating into a physical confrontation. Both groups exchanged blows before they were sent out of the bar by bouncers.