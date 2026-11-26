Chennai Airport Placed Under CISF Surveillance As Security Force Launches Surprise 'Sweeping Operation'
Security personnel question people moving around the premises and examine vehicles with help from bomb disposal experts and sniffer dogs.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 1:24 PM IST
Chennai: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has launched a surprise security exercise, known as a "Sweeping Operation", at Chennai Airport.
Security arrangements at Chennai Airport usually tighten during major occasions such as Independence Day and Republic Day, or after any terrorist attack or threats. During such periods, security forces conduct intensive checks across the airport's inner and outer perimeters.
However, the CISF is currently conducting surprise security checks despite no such occasion or specific threat being reported. According to officials, the operation aims to ensure passenger safety and protect aviation security.
As part of the exercise, CISF personnel are stopping and questioning suspicious individuals, including passengers and people moving around the airport premises. Their belongings are also being checked.
All vehicles arriving at the airport are being stopped at entry points and thoroughly inspected with help from bomb disposal experts and sniffer dogs. Authorities are also examining the vehicles' contents.
The entire airport premises are currently under CISF surveillance. Vehicles, including cars and two-wheelers, found parked within the airport complex for an extended period are also being checked, with personnel making enquiries about them.
Security personnel carry out these operations without prior notice as a precautionary measure. Officials said the sweeping operation is intended to keep anti-social elements and potential terrorists under surveillance and enable immediate action if required.
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