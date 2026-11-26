ETV Bharat / state

Chennai Airport Placed Under CISF Surveillance As Security Force Launches Surprise 'Sweeping Operation'

CISF personnel inspect a vehicle which arrived at Chennai Airport with the help of sniffer dogs. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has launched a surprise security exercise, known as a "Sweeping Operation", at Chennai Airport.

Security arrangements at Chennai Airport usually tighten during major occasions such as Independence Day and Republic Day, or after any terrorist attack or threats. During such periods, security forces conduct intensive checks across the airport's inner and outer perimeters.

However, the CISF is currently conducting surprise security checks despite no such occasion or specific threat being reported. According to officials, the operation aims to ensure passenger safety and protect aviation security. As part of the exercise, CISF personnel are stopping and questioning suspicious individuals, including passengers and people moving around the airport premises. Their belongings are also being checked.