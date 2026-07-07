Chennai: 4 Arrested for Smuggling Painkillers from Mumbai; Drug Loop Blasted in Tambaram
They bought each pill in Mumbai for Rs. 50 and sold it to youths in Chennai for up to Rs 500.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 3:52 AM IST
Chennai: Police in Chennai on Monday arrested four persons who were smuggling and selling painkillers from Mumbai. The police swung into action after receiving confidential information that some anti-social elements were dissolving painkiller tablets, filtering the water and injecting it directly into the body through needles to drug them in the Tambaram area of Chennai.
In addition, there were complaints that some people were selling these tablets in the Tambaram graveyard, and they also allegedly threatened people.
Based on the information, a police team inspected the area and seized the needles. However, the accused fled. Meanwhile, the police received a signal that four suspects were coming from Mumbai to Chennai. Following this, the police personnel, who were hiding in the cemetery area near Tambaram, surrounded the four people involved and arrested them.
The arrested persons have been identified as Manoj Kumar (26), Ruben (20), Sakthivel (28), and Ranjith Kumar (26). They also used to travel to Mumbai by train and buy painkiller tablets called 'TYDOL' at a cheap price.
To avoid being caught by the police, they smuggled the pills from Mumbai to Kadapa by train. Thereafter, they travelled from Kadapa to Poonamallee by bus, and from there by auto to Tambaram. They bought each pill in Mumbai for Rs. 50 and sold it to youths in Chennai for up to Rs. 500. Locals alleged that whenever anyone tried to file a complaint, they would routinely threaten them with weapons, the investigation revealed.
As many as 420 narcotic pills, a machete, a dummy gun used for intimidation and six cell phones were seized from the arrested persons. As many as 10 criminal cases are pending against the arrested Sakthivel in various police stations, two cases against Ranjith Kumar and one criminal case against Ruben.
Subsequently, all four people were charged under various sections, including the Narcotics Control Act, produced in court, and remanded in custody.
In the last 10 days, 132 cases have been registered in the intensive drug raids conducted in the areas under Tambaram Corporation alone. Out of these, 164 people have been arrested, and 255 kg of ganja, 478 Tydol and 50 Nitrovit tablets have been seized.