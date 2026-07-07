ETV Bharat / state

Chennai: 4 Arrested for Smuggling Painkillers from Mumbai; Drug Loop Blasted in Tambaram

Chennai: Police in Chennai on Monday arrested four persons who were smuggling and selling painkillers from Mumbai. The police swung into action after receiving confidential information that some anti-social elements were dissolving painkiller tablets, filtering the water and injecting it directly into the body through needles to drug them in the Tambaram area of ​​Chennai.

In addition, there were complaints that some people were selling these tablets in the Tambaram graveyard, and they also allegedly threatened people.

Based on the information, a police team inspected the area and seized the needles. However, the accused fled. Meanwhile, the police received a signal that four suspects were coming from Mumbai to Chennai. Following this, the police personnel, who were hiding in the cemetery area near Tambaram, surrounded the four people involved and arrested them.

The arrested persons have been identified as Manoj Kumar (26), Ruben (20), Sakthivel (28), and Ranjith Kumar (26). They also used to travel to Mumbai by train and buy painkiller tablets called 'TYDOL' at a cheap price.