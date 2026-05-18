Chemist Association Of Jammu Not Supporting May 20 Nationwide Pharma Strike
The Kashmir Chemists And Druggists Association (KCDA) said that they would observe the strike as they support the demands by AIOCD, reports Amir Tantray.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 18, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
Jammu: The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) has called a nationwide strike on May 20 against the online sale of medicines and related issues. While the Kashmir Valley will observe the strike, the Jammu region has decided not to participate.
The Jammu Chemists and Druggists Association (JCDA) stated today that it will not join the strike, citing a communication gap with AIOCD, while the Kashmir Chemists and Druggists Association (KCDA) will participate alongside AIOCD.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, JCDA General Secretary Prem Sharma said that they were against the sale of online medicines and stand by AIOCD, but a few things forced them to stay away from the strike.
“The biggest issue was that no one from AIOCD contacted and informed us about the proposed strike, and that is why we have decided to stay out of this. We fully understand that the online medicines issue is the worst thing and youth are getting drugs easily, but to go on strike, we should be fully aware, as we have to inform every person in all 10 districts of Jammu province, including administration and our association members,” Sharma said.
The JCDA General Secretary added that the decision had been communicated to the drug controller of Jammu and Kashmir. In the Kashmir Valley, the KCDA will be observing the strike alongside the AIOCD.
President KCDA Arshid Hussain said that the Kashmir chapter would observe the strike as they oppose the sale of online medicines, which should be stopped.
“There are no checks and balances on the sale of online medicines, which are being exploited. Corporate hospitals and online pharmacies offer over 50 per cent discounts, which is unrealistic for us,” he said. “We buy medicines from distributors with limited discounts, so if others get over 50 per cent, we deserve to know. Additionally, the government remains silent on the sale of spurious drugs despite being aware of the issue.”
Meanwhile, the Drug and Food Control Organisation (DFCO) of Jammu and Kashmir had issued a detailed advisory about the proposed strike of AIOCD and asked people not to panic but to buy medicines in advance.
The DFCO J&K has issued precautionary measures to ensure uninterrupted access to essential medicines and safeguard public health during the proposed strike call. The official statement said that the organisation had sensitised its field officers to maintain effective coordination within and outside the department with all stakeholders during the strike to ensure that public safety, availability of essential medicines, and maintenance of law and order are not compromised.
The DFCO had appealed to all the stakeholders to adopt necessary precautions during the strike. The organisation asked the general public to buy medicines for chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension, asthma, cardiac ailments, epilepsy, cancer and other serious illnesses in advance for May 20 if medicines are not available with them.
Background about strike
AIOCD has demanded that the government withdraw General Statutory Rules (GSR) 817 (permission granted for online sale of medicines) of August 20, 2018, and General Statutory Rules 220 (sale of drugs to the doorstep allowed during COVID-19) of March 26, 2020.
The association also opposes the uncontrolled online sale of medicines under GSR 817. It said that the medicines were not ordinary commodities and required strict regulation and responsible dispensing.
“Unregulated online medicine sales may lead to the misuse of scheduled drugs, self-medication, fake prescriptions, improper storage, and the circulation of unsafe medicines, “ they told the media.
The association also argued that the temporary permission granted for the sale of medicines at the doorstep under GSR 220 during COVID-19 has not been withdrawn. “Online operators are taking undue advantage of this provision. This may increase the risk of spurious, substandard, and improperly stored medicines entering the supply chain, thereby affecting patient safety,” the AIOCD said.
The association also expressed concern over the misuse of scheduled and narcotic medicines by youths through online platforms.
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