ETV Bharat / state

Chemist Association Of Jammu Not Supporting May 20 Nationwide Pharma Strike

Jammu: The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) has called a nationwide strike on May 20 against the online sale of medicines and related issues. While the Kashmir Valley will observe the strike, the Jammu region has decided not to participate.

The Jammu Chemists and Druggists Association (JCDA) stated today that it will not join the strike, citing a communication gap with AIOCD, while the Kashmir Chemists and Druggists Association (KCDA) will participate alongside AIOCD.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, JCDA General Secretary Prem Sharma said that they were against the sale of online medicines and stand by AIOCD, but a few things forced them to stay away from the strike.

“The biggest issue was that no one from AIOCD contacted and informed us about the proposed strike, and that is why we have decided to stay out of this. We fully understand that the online medicines issue is the worst thing and youth are getting drugs easily, but to go on strike, we should be fully aware, as we have to inform every person in all 10 districts of Jammu province, including administration and our association members,” Sharma said.

The JCDA General Secretary added that the decision had been communicated to the drug controller of Jammu and Kashmir. In the Kashmir Valley, the KCDA will be observing the strike alongside the AIOCD.

President KCDA Arshid Hussain said that the Kashmir chapter would observe the strike as they oppose the sale of online medicines, which should be stopped.

“There are no checks and balances on the sale of online medicines, which are being exploited. Corporate hospitals and online pharmacies offer over 50 per cent discounts, which is unrealistic for us,” he said. “We buy medicines from distributors with limited discounts, so if others get over 50 per cent, we deserve to know. Additionally, the government remains silent on the sale of spurious drugs despite being aware of the issue.”

Meanwhile, the Drug and Food Control Organisation (DFCO) of Jammu and Kashmir had issued a detailed advisory about the proposed strike of AIOCD and asked people not to panic but to buy medicines in advance.