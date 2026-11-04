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Driver Injured As Chemical Tanker Catches Fire After Overturning In Haryana’s Nuh

The accident caused traffic jam stretching for about 1 kilometer.

Fire breaks out in Nuh after a chemical laden tanker overturns on the KMP Expressway.
Fire breaks out in Nuh after a chemical laden tanker overturns on the KMP Expressway. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 4, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Nuh: A driver sustained serious injuries on Wednesday afternoon in Haryana’s Nuh district when a tanker carrying chemicals overturned on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

In the accident, the chemicals spilled on the road and caught fire. The accident caused a traffic jam stretching for about 1 kilometer on both sides of the expressway. The injured driver has been rushed to the hospital.

According to the police, the incident occurred at 12 pm within the jurisdiction of the Rojka Meo police station.

The tanker, on its way from Manesar toward Palwal, reached a downward slope near Khod Basai, and the driver lost control of the vehicle, due to which the tanker hit a divider and then overturned. The chemical spill caused a fire which lasted for several hours.

After receiving the information, police, fire department teams, and officials from local administration arrived at the scene. Five to six fire tenders were deployed to bring the blaze under control, and the firefighting operations were ongoing when reports last came in.

As a safety precaution, the police halted vehicular movement on both sides of the expressway, resulting in long queues of vehicles stretching for nearly 1 kilometer.

Police spokesperson Krishan Kumar said that a police team arrived at the scene promptly and began efforts to bring the situation under control.

He urged drivers to exercise caution while driving and said that the public should maintain a safe distance from the area where the chemicals have spilled.

"For the time being, vehicular movement has been halted. Additionally, all drivers are urged not to shift their vehicles into neutral gear while on the inclines of the KMP Expressway and to drive with caution. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter," said the spokesperson.

Also Read

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  2. Six Killed, Over 12 Injured After Tractor-Trolley Carrying Pilgrims Overturns In Haryana

TAGGED:

NUH CHEMICAL TANKER FIRE
KMP EXPRESSWAY ACCIDENT
HARYANA CHEMICAL TANKER ACCIDENT

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