ETV Bharat / state

Driver Injured As Chemical Tanker Catches Fire After Overturning In Haryana’s Nuh

Fire breaks out in Nuh after a chemical laden tanker overturns on the KMP Expressway. ( ETV Bharat )

Nuh: A driver sustained serious injuries on Wednesday afternoon in Haryana’s Nuh district when a tanker carrying chemicals overturned on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

In the accident, the chemicals spilled on the road and caught fire. The accident caused a traffic jam stretching for about 1 kilometer on both sides of the expressway. The injured driver has been rushed to the hospital.

According to the police, the incident occurred at 12 pm within the jurisdiction of the Rojka Meo police station. The tanker, on its way from Manesar toward Palwal, reached a downward slope near Khod Basai, and the driver lost control of the vehicle, due to which the tanker hit a divider and then overturned. The chemical spill caused a fire which lasted for several hours. After receiving the information, police, fire department teams, and officials from local administration arrived at the scene. Five to six fire tenders were deployed to bring the blaze under control, and the firefighting operations were ongoing when reports last came in.