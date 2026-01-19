Chemical Fire Erupts On Jaipur-Delhi Highway After Massive Truck-Tanker Collision
The chemical spill ignited a massive fire, which quickly spread across a wide stretch of the highway.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 12:58 AM IST
Behror: A massive fire broke out on Jaipur-Delhi National Highway near Pawta in Rajastan after a chemical tanker and a trailer collided with each other on Sunday. The collision led to a chemical spill, triggering the blaze.
The raging fire spread rapidly, engulfing approximately one kilometre of the highway in flames. Upon receiving the information, Pragpura police arrived at the scene and began their investigation.
Eyewitnesses said that the accident occurred near the Pawta bus stand when the tanker, traveling from Delhi to Jaipur, lost control and collided with a trailer. The chemical-laden tanker overturned on the highway after the collision.
It resulted in a chemical spill that ignited a massive fire, which quickly spread across a wide stretch of the highway. Half a dozen fire engines were pressed into action as firefighters struggled to douse the blaze. Traffic on the highway was stopped, and efforts were underway to control the fire with the help of the fire department.
Due to the rapid spread of the fire, fire engines were called in from Behror, Neemrana, and Shahjahanpur. The fire on the highway caused a traffic jam stretching for several kilometres. Vehicle drivers faced considerable difficulties due to the fire. A large crowd gathered on the highway after the accident, watching the incident from a distance.
According to locals, the highway has witnessed several major accidents in the past, but drivers can’t recall these incidents, resulting in losses for the general public.