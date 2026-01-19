ETV Bharat / state

Chemical Fire Erupts On Jaipur-Delhi Highway After Massive Truck-Tanker Collision

Behror: A massive fire broke out on Jaipur-Delhi National Highway near Pawta in Rajastan after a chemical tanker and a trailer collided with each other on Sunday. The collision led to a chemical spill, triggering the blaze.

The raging fire spread rapidly, engulfing approximately one kilometre of the highway in flames. Upon receiving the information, Pragpura police arrived at the scene and began their investigation.

Eyewitnesses said that the accident occurred near the Pawta bus stand when the tanker, traveling from Delhi to Jaipur, lost control and collided with a trailer. The chemical-laden tanker overturned on the highway after the collision.