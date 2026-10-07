ETV Bharat / state

Chemical-Contaminated Water In Nashik Leaves 119 Residents With Skin Disorders

A woman shows the rashes on her skin in Nashik in Maharashtra ( Etv Bharat )

Nashik: Chemical-contaminated water seeping into the ground in Nashik's Ambad industrial area has raised serious health concerns, with 119 residents developing skin disorders.

Residents of Dattanagar, where around 15,000 people depend on borewell water, say chemically contaminated water has been coming from taps and borewells for the past two months. Many residents have developed serious skin problems and are spending hundreds of rupees each month on drinking water and medical treatment.

Residents say they are aware of the potential health risks but have no alternative because of the severe water shortage in the Ambad area. Some families have rented or moved to other homes, while others have been forced to travel to relatives’ houses to bathe.

Doctors have also advised women undergoing treatment for skin disorders to avoid pregnancy, according to residents. A woman affected by the contamination said several members of her family are suffering from skin disorders. She said her family has spent Rs 5,000 every month to buy clean drinking water and another Rs 5,000 on medicines and treatment.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has started an investigation into the contamination. However, residents say chemically contaminated water continues to flow from borewells.

Residents are demanding action from the Nashik Municipal Corporation, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and MPCB. They said the extent of the health problems became apparent during a health camp conducted in the area.

Nashik Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke said borewell water in some parts of Ambad was found to be contaminated with chemicals. She said officials, along with environmental activists, inspected the affected area after residents raised concerns.

Chemical-Contaminated Water in Nashik Leaves 119 Residents With Skin Disorders (ETV Bharat)

Aher-Adke said action would be taken according to the applicable MIDC guidelines, although the process could take time. The municipal corporation has also written to the Nashik Industries and Manufacturers' Association (NIMA) and Ambad Industries and Manufacturers' Association (AIMA) regarding the issue.

She said children and women have developed skin disorders because of the contaminated water and described the situation as a serious issue.

As an immediate measure, the municipal corporation plans to supply drinking and household water to residents through tankers. The mayor also said health services would be made available to people in the affected area.