Chelta OC Transferred After Man Stabbed To Death In Drunken Brawl Near Kolkata Mayor's House

A day after the brutal murder, Amitabh Sarkhel, additional OC of Alipur police station, was appointed as the new Chetla OC.
Kolkata: The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chetla police station in Kolkata was transferred after a man was stabbed to death during an argument at a liquor session here.
The brutal murder took place near 17A/17B bus stand, around 500 to 600 metres away from the house of Firhad Hakim, mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, on Saturday night.
The deceased, identified as Ashok Paswan (42), was severely injured and taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. According to police, argument broke out during a liquor party hosted by Paswan and his friends. As confrontation escalated, a man thrust a rod into Paswan's throat.
Locals criticised the law and order situation in the area and accused police of not taking any action against the rising late night liquor parties and anti-social activities.
Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma said, “Police picketing is going on in the area. Two persons have been arrested and several others detained in this connection while search is on for the rest. The case is under investigation."
Police have spoken to the residents and have collected CCTV footage of the area.
A relative of the deceased told ETV Bharat, "Liquor parties are held in this area every day. Locals have informed the police several times. Police initially takes some action but ultimately nothing changes and complaints go unaddressed."
A day after the incident, Sukhendu Mukherjee, OC, Chetla police station has been replaced by Amitabh Sarkhel, additional OC of Alipur police station.
Former ADG of West Bengal Police, Nazrul Islam said, "There is no point in just changing the OC of the police station. The morale of the police has been broken. It can't be believed that police do not know about the liquor parties held in this area. If the police really does not know, then it is the failure of the department."
