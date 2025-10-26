ETV Bharat / state

Chelta OC Transferred After Man Stabbed To Death In Drunken Brawl Near Kolkata Mayor's House

Kolkata: The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chetla police station in Kolkata was transferred after a man was stabbed to death during an argument at a liquor session here.

The brutal murder took place near 17A/17B bus stand, around 500 to 600 metres away from the house of Firhad Hakim, mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, on Saturday night.

The deceased, identified as Ashok Paswan (42), was severely injured and taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. According to police, argument broke out during a liquor party hosted by Paswan and his friends. As confrontation escalated, a man thrust a rod into Paswan's throat.

Locals criticised the law and order situation in the area and accused police of not taking any action against the rising late night liquor parties and anti-social activities.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma said, “Police picketing is going on in the area. Two persons have been arrested and several others detained in this connection while search is on for the rest. The case is under investigation."