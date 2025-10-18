Its Dosa Day In Amravati As Chef Vishnu Manohar Attempts New Record For Making Dosas For 25 Hours
Manohar had made his previous record last year by making 14,174 dosas in 24 hours in Nagpur
Published : October 18, 2025 at 5:07 PM IST
Amravati: Renowned chef Vishnu Manohar is all set for a new record of making dosas. He is in the process of breaking his previous record of making 14,174 dosas continuously in 24 hours, that was set by him in October 2024 in Nagpur. He is presently in the process of enhancing his dosa-making effort by one hour.
His effort at making dosas continuously for 25 hours began at the Gunwant Lawn, located on the old bypass in Amravati city at 7 AM on Saturday morning. A large crowd of food lovers have gathered at the venue to taste his dosas that have the reputation of being a gastronomical delight.
Vishnu is known for his records and their entries into record books. This is the thirty-first record being attempted by this famous chef.
"I plan to build up on my record that was set last year in Nagpur. I want to improve it by one hour every time. Last year it was over 24 hours, and this time it will be 25 hours. Next, I will attempt to further improve it by making dosas continuously for 26 hours in Pune and thereafter by one hour each in Hyderabad, Kanpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar," Vishu said.
A native of Nagpur, Vishnu Manohar has been associated with ETV, where he started working in 2003. "I started working for ETV in 2003, and for 14 consecutive years, I used to host banquets. In fact, I got real recognition because of ETV," he quipped.
In the process of setting a new world record by Monday morning, he estimates to be making no less than 15,000 dosas over 25 hours. The residents of Amravati thronged to the venue where the record is being attempted by the popular chef. Interestingly, the dosas under preparation can be tasted for free.
This is a matter of unbridled joy for the foodies from Amravati who have been lining up at the venue. There were large queues to be seen at the venue right from Saturday morning, with foodies eyeing the feast of the hot dosas being churned out non-stop by the chef, one after the other from the smoking griddle.
With the exercise slated to continue throughout the night, the visitors to the venue are expected only to increase. Sources said that he is using four griddles (tawas) simultaneously to produce about 28 dosas every two minutes. To break his previous record, he is expected to use approximately 500 kg of dosa batter along with 700kg to 800 kg of chutney.
It is learnt that the record is being verified by various record-keeping organisations like India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records and World Record Book of India.
