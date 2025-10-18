ETV Bharat / state

Its Dosa Day In Amravati As Chef Vishnu Manohar Attempts New Record For Making Dosas For 25 Hours

Amravati: Renowned chef Vishnu Manohar is all set for a new record of making dosas. He is in the process of breaking his previous record of making 14,174 dosas continuously in 24 hours, that was set by him in October 2024 in Nagpur. He is presently in the process of enhancing his dosa-making effort by one hour.

His effort at making dosas continuously for 25 hours began at the Gunwant Lawn, located on the old bypass in Amravati city at 7 AM on Saturday morning. A large crowd of food lovers have gathered at the venue to taste his dosas that have the reputation of being a gastronomical delight.

Vishnu is known for his records and their entries into record books. This is the thirty-first record being attempted by this famous chef.

Dosas are being made in Amravati (ETV Bharat)

"I plan to build up on my record that was set last year in Nagpur. I want to improve it by one hour every time. Last year it was over 24 hours, and this time it will be 25 hours. Next, I will attempt to further improve it by making dosas continuously for 26 hours in Pune and thereafter by one hour each in Hyderabad, Kanpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar," Vishu said.