ETV Bharat / state

Cheetah Hunting Case: Two Siblings Held In MP's Sheopur, Double-Barrel Muzzle-Loading Gun Found

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Sheopur: Two men were arrested for alleged involvement in last month's shooting of a cheetah in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, and the double-barrel muzzle-loading gun used in the crime has been recovered, forest department officials said on Monday.

The 19-month-old Indian-born cheetah, officially known as Kuno Nirva Gaurav or KNG-22, was found injured in compartment number 748 of the Sheopur forest division on October 25, and died after two days of treatment, Cheetah project director Uttam Sharma told PTI from Kuno.

Officials said pellets from a firearm were found in the cheetah's body during a surgical procedure, prompting the state government to constitute a four-member Special Task Force (STF) of forest department and police personnel to investigate the incident. The STF, with assistance from Morena police and forest departments of Sheopur and Morena, developed an informer network and deployed a dog squad as part of its extensive searches in the forest, they added. The probe led to the arrest of Bhagwan Singh, a resident of Navalpura-Behrara village in Morena district, on October 31, who was then remanded in two-day forest and police custody by a court in Vijaypur in Sheopur district, officials said.