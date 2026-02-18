ETV Bharat / state

Cheetah Gamini Gives Birth To Three Cubs In Kuno National Park, Boosting Count To 38

Cheetah Gamini with her litter in Kuno National Park. ( PTI )

Sheopur: Cheetah Gamini gave birth to three cubs on Wednesday at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, taking their total population in the country to 38, including 27 Indian-born cubs, Sheopur DFO Thirukural R said. The new litter marks the ninth successful cheetah birth on Indian soil since the launch of Project Cheetah on September 17, 2022. Union Forest & Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav called the birth of cheetahs a powerful symbol of India's determined conservation mission. "A moment of pride for Kuno, and for India — may Gamini and her three little sprinters grow strong and carry the nation's cheetah revival story forward with speed and grace," he wrote on X. He added that each successful birth reinforces the foundation of Project Cheetah and reflects the round-the-clock dedication of field staff and veterinary teams working at KNP.