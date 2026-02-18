ETV Bharat / state

Cheetah Gamini Gives Birth To Three Cubs In Kuno National Park, Boosting Count To 38

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav called it a powerful symbol of India's determined conservation mission, carrying the nation's cheetah revival story forward with speed and grace.

Cheetah Gamini with her litter in Kuno National Park.
Cheetah Gamini with her litter in Kuno National Park. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 18, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST

Sheopur: Cheetah Gamini gave birth to three cubs on Wednesday at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, taking their total population in the country to 38, including 27 Indian-born cubs, Sheopur DFO Thirukural R said. The new litter marks the ninth successful cheetah birth on Indian soil since the launch of Project Cheetah on September 17, 2022.

Union Forest & Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav called the birth of cheetahs a powerful symbol of India's determined conservation mission. "A moment of pride for Kuno, and for India — may Gamini and her three little sprinters grow strong and carry the nation's cheetah revival story forward with speed and grace," he wrote on X.

He added that each successful birth reinforces the foundation of Project Cheetah and reflects the round-the-clock dedication of field staff and veterinary teams working at KNP.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav termed Madhya Pradesh a "powerful hub for cheetah reintroduction". "It is a matter of great joy that Gamini, a female cheetah imported from South Africa under Project Cheetah, has given birth to three cubs. This is the ninth successful birth since the cheetahs arrived in Kuno National Park," he wrote on X.

Describing the development as historic, Yadav said the achievement strengthens India's efforts towards wildlife conservation, biodiversity protection, and ecological balance.

Gamini was translocated from South Africa as part of the ambitious reintroduction programme aimed at restoring the population of the world's fastest land animal in India.

Earlier this month, Aasha, a cheetah brought from Namibia, gave birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park. The latest development comes just weeks before a third batch of eight cheetahs from Botswana is scheduled to arrive in Madhya Pradesh on February 28, further strengthening the country's cheetah conservation initiative. The world's first intercontinental translocation of a large carnivore was completed with 20 cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa coming to India in 2022-23.

Project Cheetah continues to draw global attention as a bold experiment in ecological restoration. With each new birth, Kuno National Park solidifies its role as a beacon of hope for the world's fastest land animal, blending scientific rigour with national pride in reviving a lost legacy of India's wilderness.

