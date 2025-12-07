ETV Bharat / state

Cheetah Cub Dies In Road Mishap In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

Gwalior: A cheetah cub died in a road accident in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday morning.

According to reports, the cub died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle while it was crossing the Agra-Mumbai National Highway near Semaria turn in Gwalior's Ghatigaon forest range. This is the first case of a cheetah's death in a road accident in India.

According to reports, two cubs, KGB-3 and KGB-4, of a female cheetah named Gamini, had been roaming in Ghatigaon forest range for the last one week.

They were also seen foraging on the Semaria Ghatigaon Road. At around 5 am on Sunday, while crossing the Agra-Mumbai National Highway, one of the cubs, KGB-3 was hit by an unknown vehicle. Following the incident, officials from the Kuno Management and Forest Department arrived at the spot and took custody of the carcass.