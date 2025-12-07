Cheetah Cub Dies In Road Mishap In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior
It is the first instance of a cheetah cub dying in a road mishap in India. The deceased cub was identified as KGB-3.
Published : December 7, 2025 at 3:29 PM IST
Gwalior: A cheetah cub died in a road accident in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday morning.
According to reports, the cub died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle while it was crossing the Agra-Mumbai National Highway near Semaria turn in Gwalior's Ghatigaon forest range. This is the first case of a cheetah's death in a road accident in India.
According to reports, two cubs, KGB-3 and KGB-4, of a female cheetah named Gamini, had been roaming in Ghatigaon forest range for the last one week.
They were also seen foraging on the Semaria Ghatigaon Road. At around 5 am on Sunday, while crossing the Agra-Mumbai National Highway, one of the cubs, KGB-3 was hit by an unknown vehicle. Following the incident, officials from the Kuno Management and Forest Department arrived at the spot and took custody of the carcass.
Ghatigaon SDPO Shekhar Dubey said, "At around 5 am, the cub was hit by a vehicle on Agra-Mumbai National Highway near Semaria Mod in Ghatigaon. The cub must have fallen to the side of the highway under the impact. The cub must have somehow managed to escape into the bushes and died there".
The Kuno National Park management had been tracking and monitoring the cheetahs roaming in the Ghatigaon forest area using satellite collar IDs. Consequently, the Kuno Park management was immediately alerted to the incident. A postmortem of the carcass will be conducted by experts at Kuno National Park. Meanwhile, the Forest Department team is searching for cub KGB-4.
This is the second cheetah death in the last 48 hours. Earlier on Friday evening, a cheetah cub belonging to Veera was found dead in the forest. It had been released from Kuno National Park along with its mother and a brother on Cheetah Day. Its carcass was recovered the next day.
